Winter is upon us, which means that it’s a good time to check your car’s wiper blades. Rain, sleet, and snow can easily block your visibility while driving, so having a good set of wipers can help a lot. I know this from experience as my 2008 Honda S2000’s old Bosch ICON wiper blades were on their last legs, so Michelin was kind enough to send me a set of their Endurance XT wiper blades to test out. So far, they have stood up to some pretty extreme weather conditions and I am impressed.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO