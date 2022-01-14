ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BUMBLE ON THE TEST: A lack of concentration and Jimmy Anderson's injury let Australia off the hook in conditions that reminded me of England in April... and I wouldn't recommend my new barber!

By David Lloyd
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

England started well but Australia fought back superbly on the first day of the fifth and final Ashes Test in the new surroundings of Hobart.

The hosts ended the day on 241 for six having recovered from the depths of 12 for three, with Travis Head hitting a classy century and Cameron Green ably supporting him with 74.

But David Warner and Steve Smith were both dismissed for ducks and Marnus Labuschagne was left flat on his face after being bowled round his legs.

Sportsmail's DAVID LLOYD offers his thoughts and insights on the opening day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmpFL_0dlx0SNn00
A superb century from Travis Head changed the complexion of the first day of the final Test

That first session is exactly what you get in England in April. They were archetypal early season County Championship conditions.

But, after reducing Australia to 12 for three, England's bowlers inexplicably lost their lengths. And Australia went on the attack…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gxhzz_0dlx0SNn00
The green-tinged pitch at Hobart really should have suited England's bowlers perfectly

It could have been even better for England but their catching malaise kicked in again when Zak Crawley dropped Marnus Labuschagne on nought.

It must be down to concentration. It's a huge factor in Test cricket. I can't think of any other reason for drops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtzhy_0dlx0SNn00
Joe Root can't believe it as Zak Crawley shelled Marnus Labuschagne in the slips on nought 

Sam Billings is a grand lad and I'm delighted he's made his Test debut but perhaps he didn't help the concentration levels of the slips with his constant chatter.

I thought he'd become a commentator, he was talking so much! It looked like he was standing there thinking of what his next good line would be…..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4mxh_0dlx0SNn00
Sam Billings took the gloves and wasn't short of anything to say on his Test debut 

I was soon shouting 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy' at the TV. Where was he? Australia wouldn't have made 150 had Anderson been there.

They say he's got a niggle but even a half fit Jimmy would have cleaned up on that pitch. Ben Stokes clearly has a niggle too – he can hardly move. But he's still out there…..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdYkv_0dlx0SNn00
Jimmy Anderson, out with an injury, was restricted to presenting Billings with his Test cap

Usman Khawaja has clearly become the Jonny Bairstow of the Australia side. They are moving him up and down the order.

No sooner had Khawaja made two centuries in the middle order than they moved him up to opener. It didn't work against the pink ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkfJq_0dlx0SNn00
Root takes the catch to remove Usman Khawaja, who was bumped up the order to open 

This Test is being played in a lovely spot. Hobart has a wonderful wharf for fish and oysters and, if you want to hang out with the cool crowd, head to Salamanca and the swanky bars.

I prefer to head up the hill to the Shipwrights Arms. It's a proper boozer and on a good day you might get a glance of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race finishing line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41l9Mx_0dlx0SNn00
Competitors in the annual Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, which took place over Christmas 

My hair had become unruly and Vipers suggested I had it cut. Trouble is, I don't fancy going to the barber with Covid about so Vipers had to do it herself.

What do you think? She had no conversation or repartee. She didn't ask if I'd been to the game or if I was heading to the pub.

And she certainly didn't ask if I wanted something for the weekend…..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2X1P_0dlx0SNn00
Bumble models his homemade haircut - but wouldn't recommend his barber's chat 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lhJ0_0dlx0SNn00

The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.While Root has...
SPORTS
