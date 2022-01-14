ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, MT

Skating Dogs & Cocoa In Chester

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
K96 FM
 6 days ago
The Liberty County Community Development Committee's hosting a good old skating...

K96 FM

We’ll Meet @ The Bar

The Inverness BAR & Supper Club! The 2022 Liberty County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner's coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on the 30th of January. The FUN will start at 4, with the CJI Band & Nerds of Notes will be performing, & the 2022 Citizen of the Year will be announced. The DEADLINE to RSVP is NEXT Friday, the 28th. Please RSVP Lynda at 759 4848.
RESTAURANTS
K96 FM

Water Woes On Marias Teton Sheridan

Several Shelby residents living in the Marias, Teton & Sheridan Avenue blocks have been without water since Monday apparently because of a broken pipe in the system. Our latest reports indicate the problem WILL BE rectified sometime today. If you need water, it IS available at the Shelby Baptist Church at their activity center. Please call the church at 434 5564.Shelby residents can also grab some fresh H20 from the civic center. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on the Puffman Show on KSEN, & right here on my Puffman Blog.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Jump On The Bus Gus

Our good neighbors, the Conrad Schools, need bus drivers. Federal legislation has implemented new training standards that MUST be met as of February 7th. Here's the deal...as of February 7th, anyone planning to obtain their initial CDL, or upgrade their license, will be required to meet those more stringent training requirements. There'll be numerous hours of both classroom & driver training, & because of a lack of training facilities here in Montana, this will be a costly proposition for anyone getting a new or upgraded CDL in agriculture, trucking or bus driving. Strike now while the iron's hot BEFORE the 7th of next month. Get ready to jump on the bus & contact Jim Carroll, Transportation Director at Conrad High School at 278 3285, or email jim.carrol@conradschools.org soon as you can. If you wait until after the 7th, it's going to take you much longer, cost more bucks & be even more complicated.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

Go Fish! ICE Fish

This weekend, the Annual Ice Fishing Derby kicks off Saturday morning at 8 down in Valier. There'll be fishing FUN all day until 3, in the afternoon. CA$H awards will be up for grabs for the top 3 largest perch & pike. This Saturday's Golden Triangle weather looks GREAT with a breezy forecast with afternoon high temperatures in the low 40's.
VALIER, MT
K96 FM

Shelby’s Going 2 The Dogs (& Cats)

2022 dog & cat licenses are available this month over at Shelby City Hall. It's $10 for neutered or spayed, & $20 for NOT neutered or spayed. Don't worry about a thing, but you'll need proof of current rabies vaccination when you purchase your licenses. Please be responsible for your animals, especially during our winter chills & winter weather advisories along with the high wind watches. Stay warm, & keep our furry friends warm too.
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

“Mastering” Montana Farming

MSU Extension Pondera County will be holding their Master Farmer classes beginning on Thursday, the 29th, & running EVERY Thursday through Thursday, February 24th. Don't worry about a thing...you can take the classes online or in person down at the Moose Lodge in Conrad. In person classes are $75, & include dinner & supplies. For more information or to register, call 271 4045, or email adrian.good@montana.edu, & good Montana farming to you.
CONRAD, MT
K96 FM

CB’s Kettle Was Filled 2 The Brim

This holiday season came in as another was real success for the Christmas Kettle over in Cut Bank. How successful? How about $972.07, SUCCESSFUL! Hats off to all our good neighbors who donated money to the Cut Bank High School Honor Society bell ringers. Angie Lehner did the "heavy lifting" on handling all the scheduling for the students every weekend. Thanks also go out to the Cut Bank Albertson for allowing the "ringers" to stand inside the store out of the winter wind & weather. The money collected in the Christmas Kettle will be used in Glacier County through the Cut Bank Ministerial Association.
CUT BANK, MT
K96 FM

BIG Valier Pike & Perch WIN!!

The big ol' pike weighed in at 11.32 pounds, & the perch tipped the scales at 1.20 pounds, & they were the official WINNERS at last year's 2021 Valier Area Development Corporation Ice Fishing Derby, & VADC's ready to do it again! The 2022 Ice Fishing Derby's raring to go & set for Saturday, January 15th. This Monday afternoon (1/3,) Carol Greene will be my special guest at 2:30, on the Puffman Show to share all the details on this year's upcoming VADC Ice Fishing Derby. I haven't been this excited since my days as Executive Producer of our Old Fishing Hole...
ANIMALS
K96 FM

Shelby Kids LOVE Montana

This Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia, you'll have an opportunity to WIN the cool new book for kids, "Montana History for Kids in 50 Objects." Steph Lehmann, a professional graphic designer & illustrator, has put this beautiful book together in cooperation with the Montana Historical Society with 50 FUN activities. The children will learn about our Montana history with 50 objects from the historical society. Check out this fun read from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN New Year's morning at 7:30, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Happy New Year!
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Hats & Horns @ The SBY Senior Center

Happy New Year from our Shelby Senior Center. The center will be hosting a New Year's Day card party this Saturday afternoon. The cards will be shuffled beginning at 1, & everyone's encouraged to bring along some tasty food to share with our good neighbors. The cost is only $2 person. In the meantime, "I' will be playing cards every afternoon on Let It Ride on the Puffman Show, & it's FREE!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Remembering Mike Lewis

Happy New Year's Eve from our Shelby Carousel. The carousel will be hosting a New Year's Eve Party THIS Friday night in memory of Mike Lewis, & sponsored by Marias Ridge Ranch & the Tiber Agency. There'll be FREE admission from 5 to midnight, & the fun features ceramic & canvas painting, tie-dye t-shirts, FREE ice cream, burgers, slushies & face panting. Sounds to me like we'll be "painting the ol' town red" New Year's Eve out at the Shelby Carousel. There'll be a ton of FUN activities at the carousel in 2022!
SHELBY, MT
K96 FM

Glacier County CLOSED Today

Due to a major water line break which resulted in a loss of heat, the Glacier County Courthouse is CLOSED today (Thursday 12/30.) County services WILL continue to be available at the Glacier County Satellite office over in Browning, at their "satellite" office number, 873 2389. Don't worry about a thing, the courthouse will resume their regular business hours on Monday, the 3rd.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Cropping “Golden Triangle Style”

The 2022 Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar's coming up on Tuesday, January 11th, & there's a FULL schedule on tap. The numerous talks & topics will kick off at 8:30, Tuesday morning, the 11th, down at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex. Don't worry about a thing, both lunch & coffee will be provided. To view the full schedule, visit the MSU Extension Pondera County FB page. To RSVP, call 271 4054, or email adriane.good@montana.edu. "Steady as it grows."
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
K96 FM

Sunburst Schools Partying On Thursday

Sunbursts School will be hosting a youth dance PARTY this Thursday night at the Sunburst Community Center. All the FUN is from 7 until 9, with a LIVE DJ, games & prizes for grades 6th through 12th. Our Golden Triangle weather may be FREEZING, but it will be a HOT time in Sunburst Thursday night.
SUNBURST, MT
K96 FM

Montana Expectant Moms NEED Blood

Expecting mothers & countless others across the Big Sky depend on a steady blood supply every day. As the year draws to a close this next week, we have 2 blood drives scheduled in our Golden Triangle....there'll be a drive up in Sunburst, this Tuesday, at the Methodist Church. On Thursday, Liberty County residents will have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life" at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chester. Both the Sunburst, & Chester, blood drive hours will be from noon until 6. Merry Christmas, & stay warm...
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Chester Has 2022 Greytak Calendars!

The beautiful 2022 Greytak calendars are available NOW in Chester. You can purchase your calendar for $15, & the price includes 3 raffle tickets to WIN a pair of boots from Murdoch's. To order, call the MSU Liberty County Extension office at 759 5625. Proceeds from the spectacular 2022 Greytak calendar sales will benefit Liberty County 4-H. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year for '22!
CHESTER, MT
K96 FM

No Vaccinations In Conrad

The Conrad Veterinary Clinic will NOT be holding a rabies vaccination clinic this year. Dogs, 6 months & older, within the Conrad city limits, ARE required to have a current rabies vaccination AND city license. The dog licenses are available at Conrad City Hall, & for $4, until the 31st of next month in January, but they'll increase come February 2022. Don't worry about a thing, cats are NOT required to be licensed, but they do require current vaccinations. I guess it's the old thing, "cats don't do what they don't want to do...
CONRAD, MT
