Lady Gaga Believed Patrizia Gucci Cursed Her With Swarms of Flies During ‘House of Gucci’ Filming

By Lauryn Snapp
 6 days ago
Lady Gaga believes Patrizia Reggiani — who Gaga portrays in House of Gucci — sent swarms of flies to follow her around and torment her while she was making the film. Gaga shared the bizarre story, as well as the emotional turmoil she felt while making the film and her experience...

Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Will Be Available to Watch Online in February

“House of Gucci” will be available to own digitally on Feb. 1 and on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand on Feb. 22. Directed by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), who was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder. It follows the events and aftermath of Gucci’s 1995 assassination, spanning three decades in the life of the high fashion family. “House of Gucci” also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. The Blu-Ray DVD and digital package includes all-new exclusive bonus content, including: “The Rise of...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Begins House of Gucci's Awards Season in Rodarte

Lady Gaga went full glam to virtually receive her House of Gucci award. The superstar took to Instagram to thank the Palm Springs International Film Awards for giving her their Icon Award for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani. Though the in-person awards gala was cancelled due to the pandemic surge, the A Star is Born actor still wore full glam to post her selfie and acceptance speech.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
deltanews.tv

Lady Gaga reveals why House of Gucci made her family realize she'd 'made it'.

Lady Gaga says her family realized they'd "made it" when they saw 'House of Gucci'. The 35-year-old star plays Patrizia Reggiani in the big screen drama based around the real-life murder of fashion house businessman Maurizio Gucci and reveals her family were in awe when she told them she'd be working with Al Pacino on the project.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
NYLON

Patrizia Reggiani May Have Put A Curse On Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s press junket for House of Gucci is getting campier by the week. Since the release of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, where Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani, the infamous wife of Maurizio Gucci, we’ve heard about how Gaga voluntary wrote a secret 80-page biography of Patrizia in preparation, how she spoke in an Italian accent for 18 months, and how she had to hire an on-set psychiatric nurse to support her in her “extreme role.” Now, the singer and actor is revealing that Patrizia Gucci — who is alive and well in Italy — may have sent a “swarm of flies” to the House of Gucci set.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Jared Leto Went Completely Nuts for House of Gucci

The part of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci wasn’t intended for Jared Leto. The actor originally received the script for another role, but after reading it, he couldn’t see himself as anyone other than the striving former head designer of the Italian house. “I didn’t know what he looked like, what he sounded like, but I really related to his desire to be an artist,” Leto says. When he connected with the film’s director, Ridley Scott, Leto made his intention for the portrayal clear: “I’m going to go completely fucking nuts,” he says he told Scott, who, in turn, indulged the performance. (“To his credit, he really let the inmates run the asylum for a bit,” Leto says.) For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the star, who recently turned 50, discusses how he dug deep into Paolo’s loafers, why he has no plans to see the film, and his Capricorn tendencies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Romesentinel.com

Cinema Capitol screens ‘House of Gucci’

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “House of Gucci” from Friday, Jan. 7, through Monday, Jan. 10, and Friday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 17. “House of Gucci” is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Lady Gaga portrays Patrizia Reggiani who marries into the Gucci family and unravels the family legacy. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, viewers see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.
MOVIES
wjpitch.com

“House of Gucci” bewilders and bedazzles in a glamorous romp through the brand’s downfall

“House of Gucci” is full of paradoxes. The film follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) as she marries into the wealthy, fashionista Gucci family; however, her ambition and plans for the Gucci brand gradually unravels the family in question, pitting them against one another and eventually culminating in Patrizia jealously ordering the murder of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). But while “House of Gucci” is bursting at the seams with interesting contradictions—from the conflicting desires for the brand held by Gucci heads Aldo (Al Pacino) and Rodolfo (Jeremy Irons), to Patrizia’s efforts to bring the family closer together, only to tear them apart—by far the most glaring and hindering paradox is how the movie runs for over two-and-a-half hours, yet utterly fails to fully delve into any topics.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arcamax.com

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog lead SAG Awards film nominations

'House of Gucci' and 'The Power of the Dog' lead the film nominations at the 2022 SAG Awards after being named in three categories each. Sir Ridley Scott's biographical crime drama film about the 1995 assassination of Maurizio Gucci is up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, whilst Jared Leto is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Lady Gaga is named in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role list for her portrayal of Maurizio's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered the hit on her former spouse.
MOVIES
Page Six

Adam Driver was ready for ‘House of Gucci’ to be ‘over’

It wasn’t all Gucci for Adam Driver. The 38-year-old “House of Gucci” star couldn’t wait to shed his aviator glasses at the end of shooting the Lady Gaga-helmed flick. Driver, who played Maurizio Gucci, said the role was one of his most difficult to date — and the character was a lot to take at the end of the day.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lady Gaga was attracted to playing Patrizia in House Of Gucci because she was an underdog: 'She tried so hard but she was never as shiny as the Guccis'

Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is getting the recognition it deserves. W Magazine featured the actress on the first cover of the new year, which highlights the best performances of 2021. This annual feature is curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg. In her interview, the 35-year-old actress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
spectrumnews1.com

Lady Gaga on journalistic approach to 'House of Gucci' role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Oscar nominee Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani from the incredible true story depicted in Ridley Scott's new film "House of Gucci." On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Gaga opens up to host Amy Kaufman about doing the research for her real-life character.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Vulture

Lady Gaga on House of Gucci: ‘So After Maurizio Dies, Maybe… It Gets Hot.’

First, we find out flies were all over Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci, and now we learn that so was Salma Hayak? In the MGM Studios House of Gucci U.K. cast conversation panel moderated by James King, Lady Gaga revealed an unreleased steamy scene with Salma Hayek that didn’t make the final cut. When a fan asked Hayek about her process of finding funny moments in the film with Lady Gaga, Hayek said that they were “trying to be very serious and dramatic” when they were playing Patrizia Reggiani and Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. She called them a “delicious relationship” and joked that she was sorry the fans “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” due to them being cut from the final movie. She describes improvising with Gaga as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world” and would love to see Gaga “in a comedy someday.”
CELEBRITIES
theonlineclarion.com

‘House of Gucci’ is filled with drama

“House of Gucci” is a spectacularly intense and drama filled passion film that will be talked about for ages. Tragic events occur upon the House of Gucci including scandals, betrayals, greed and even murder, all packed into this 2021 drama. This movie is powerful and intense. It is full of emotions; one character craves power and success, but she carries a dark secret! Follow Patrizia as she marries into the Gucci family and step by step climbs her way into the Gucci empire.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Lady Gaga Teases Sexy Scenes With Salma Hayek Cut From House of Gucci

House of Gucci left some steamy content on the cutting room floor according to Lady Gaga. During a fan question during the press tour for the film, the singer explained there was a "sexual relationship" between she and Salma Hayek's character (credit: PopCrave). He co-star laughed and confirmed it was true. Gaga joked that maybe it could make it out to the public in the director's cut. From previous comments on this press tour, it's clear that the entire cast had a ball making House of Gucci. Isn't it amazing to think that there are still details surfacing. With the way fans rally for additional content, nothing truly goes away forever. But, it seems unlikely that Hayek and Gaga's love story will see the light of day anytime soon. Read what she had to say down below.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Crafting Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ Rise and Fall Through Costumes

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with United Artists Releasing, for this edition we look at how “House of Gucci” costume designer Janty Yates tackled the behind the scenes world of one of the biggest brands in fashion. Costume designer Janty Yates has been one of director Ridley Scott’s most trusted collaborators for over 20 years — they’ve done 14 films together since Yates’ Oscar-winning work on “Gladiator” in 2000 — but Yates never takes the partnership for granted. “I’m...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
