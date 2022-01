Oreo is as sweet as the cookie he is named after, but he’s not all cookies and cream. This week, big greetings come from Oreo, our SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week, and a mastiff mix that is probably done growing now that he is 11 months old. He’s already 100 lbs and has no clue how powerful and huge he is, so he is looking for a human willing to commit to training him - bonus points if his future person already has experience with mastiff breeds.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO