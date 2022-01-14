Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass Forever’ May Not Be the Last

Mark your calendar! After COVID-related delays, the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is finally coming. And bring the hype up to even more of a fever pitch, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Co. have offered up a final trailer for the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch above.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO