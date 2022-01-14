ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass Forever’ May Not Be the Last

By Matt Singer
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been ten years since the last Jackass movie. And the original Jackasses including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius have now been doing bodily harm to themselves for over 20 years. The injuries pile up, and so do the years. Knoxville himself is now 50. The pain from those hilarious...

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jackass Forever Full Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios have released the final full trailer for Jackass Forever. After several delays, the first new Jackass movie in a decade brings back the cast from the notorious MTV series, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, as well as some new faces. The COVID-19 pandemic and several injuries on set, some of which may even appear in the trailer, delayed the film's release. It's now only a few weeks until Jackass Forever, the fourth Jackass feature film, debuts in February. Here's the film's official synopsis:
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Bam Margera Actually In Jackass Forever After All?

As the long awaited release of legacyquel Jackass Forever gets closer to being realized, the stories about the massive falling out during production stay close to its side. With original cast member Bam Margera removed from the film early in its shooting, a key member of the past will be missing. Or at least we thought he’d be, as new information has posed the question, is Margera actually in the movie after all?
MOVIES
Popculture

'Jackass: Forever' Trailer Showcases Hilarious Shenanigans Before Blast Off

Jackass Forever is nearly here, and the final trailer promises some of the craziest antics in the franchise's history. That includes snakes, electrocution and an impressive amount of explosions – even by Jackass standards. The movie is now less than a month away, premiering on Friday, Feb. 4 only in theaters.
MOVIES
Revolver

'Jackass Forever': See Gnarly Final Trailer for New Movie

Mark your calendar! After COVID-related delays, the new Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is finally coming. And bring the hype up to even more of a fever pitch, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Co. have offered up a final trailer for the fourth big-screen installment in the brilliantly cringe-worthy, nausea-inducing and unrepentedly sophomoric stunt-prank movie franchise. Older but not at all wiser, most of the gang are back. Bam Margera, who was controversially fired from the production, is not. There are new cast members, including surfer, performer and YouTuber Sean "Poopies" McInerney. Guest stars: Eric Andre, Machine Gun Kelly and others. And, of course, many insane new pranks and stunts, a few of which landed Steve-O and a silver-haired Knoxville — the latter of whom has said that this will be his final installment of the series — in the hospital during filming. Watch above.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve O
Person
Chris Pontius
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Ryan Dunn
Person
Bam Margera
ComicBook

Jackass Forever: Bam Margera Confirmed to Appear

It was only a few weeks after filming had resumed on Jackass Forever that franchise star Bam Margera announced that he'd been fired, later filing a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars. Per his posts on social media and his suit, Margera alleged that some of his ideas for the film were being used even though he'd been cut from the film's cast. A new report however reveals that Margera isn't entirely out of the movie though with Variety bringing word that the skateboarder/stuntman will appear in just one stunt across the runtime of Jackass Forever.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Final Jackass Forever Trailer Shows Absurd And Ill-Advised Stunts

Paramount Pictures has released the newest and final trailer for Jackass Forever, the next entry in the prank/stunt series that comes to theaters on February 4. The trailer shows the cast performing all manner of absurd and ill-advised stunts that you have to see to appreciate. Additionally, new posters are...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Jackass Forever’ Trailer: Celebrate The Final Perfect Shot To The Dingdong

Age is just a number, and you are never too old to take a bullhorn to the nuts. That seems to be the motto of 50-year-old Johnny Knoxville and the “Jackass” squad. After many years on hiatus, seemingly relieved they escaped with their lives from their juvenile pranks and death-defying stunts, the “Jackass” crew asked themselves… what if we did this one more time?
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Jackass Forever’ Guest Stars and Cameos Confirmed

The Jackass film franchise’s fourth main installment is coming in less than a month! Unlike the previous title pattern in the franchise, which follows “Jackass (insert number),” this eagerly awaited film takes on a new approach. Instead of Jackass 4, the main title for the upcoming installment is ‘Jackass Forever’ which will have many guest stars. The core cast of the Jackass franchise will all be back on the big screen. Frontman Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Preston Lacy, Chris Pontius, Dave England, and Danger Ehren are all the OG’s set to return.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Film Star#Variety Knoxville#Jackass Forever
digitalspy.com

Jackass Forever introduces new cast members in first-look footage

Ahead of its cinema release next month, Jackass Forever has unveiled the new pranksters set to team up with Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and co in the long-awaited sequel. "This is my first movie. Feels great to be invited into the crew and everything," Jasper Dolphin, one of the fresh faces, admits in the clip, after whizzing down a body surf slide with fellow newbie Zach Holmes.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Jackass Forever' Members Revealed in New Year Featurette

Following a handful of delays, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and their motley crew of wacky adrenaline junkies are officially returning to the big screen on February 4 with Jackass Forever, the fourth main installment in the iconic Jackass film series helmed by Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios. In their newly-released...
MOVIES
NME

Check out the explosive new ‘Jackass Forever’ trailer

A new trailer for Jackass Forever has just been released – check it out below. The forthcoming film, which franchise cast member Johnny Knoxville has described as “the gnarliest shit ever”, is set to be released in cinemas next month. Knoxville is set to return alongside Steve-O,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy