New York State's long-standing eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, leaving local residents facing the possibility of eviction. However, assistance is available locally to help families prevent eviction. Tenants with an eviction notice are encouraged to call the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services for an appointment to see if they are eligible for assistance through the department or from Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. Families who are already homeless should also seek assistance.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO