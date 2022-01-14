2021 GHS grad makes MTSU Dean’s List

ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Two Framingham students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

