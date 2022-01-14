ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 GHS grad makes MTSU Dean’s List

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond James Cheek has made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Middle Tennessee State...

www.gaffneyledger.com

Comments / 0

Fremont Tribune

Morningside University dean's list

Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of...
COLLEGES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Force named to dean's list

Kiley Force of Jacksonville has been named to the fall semester dean's list at Maryville College in Tennessee. To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a 3.6 or higher grade point average.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

WIU announces dean's list

The following west-central Illinois students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Western Illinois University in Macomb and the Quad Cities. To earn dean's list honors, a student must achieve a 3.6 or higher grade point average. Ashland: Gray Thompson. Barry: Lonita Ash. Beardstown: Ryan Brake, Teresa...
MACOMB, IL
Lima News

Students make Ohio Wesleyan dean’s list

DELAWARE — Five Lima-area students were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. Students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to qualify. Local students include: Brianna DeMuth, of Findlay; Felicity Grant, of Harrod; Katie Lucas,...
LIMA, OH
yourdailylocal.com

Ike Grad Williams Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A total of 1,222 students, including Jacob Williams an Exercise Science major from Russell have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Bangor Daily News

Wheaton College dean’s list

WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. Local students who have earned dean’s list honors are:. Abigail Hamilton of Bangor,. Evangeline...
WHEATON, IL
hamlethub.com

Mahopac Resident Makes DeSales University Fall 2021 Dean's List

Kevin Valdes, a resident of Mahopac and majoring in Medical Studies, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA, is a private, coeducational,...
MAHOPAC, NY
Summit Daily News

Summit students make fall 2021 dean’s, president’s lists at college

With the fall 2021 semester complete, several Summit students got to celebrate making the dean’s or president’s lists at college. Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
FraminghamSOURCE

Rutherford Makes Dean’s List At Stonehill

EASTON – Ashland resident Annabelle Rutherford made the Dean’s List at Stonehill College for the Fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
EASTON, MA
magnoliareporter.com

UAM out with Dean's and Chancellor's lists

The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 263 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2021 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar. Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher...
MONTICELLO, AR

