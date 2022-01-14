2021 GHS grad makes MTSU Dean’s List

Morningside University Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer recently announced the 421 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. The dean’s list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of...
AMERICUS, GA (01/06/2022)– Brooklyn Liebert, a resident of Social Circle, GA, made the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or...
The following west-central Illinois students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Western Illinois University in Macomb and the Quad Cities. To earn dean's list honors, a student must achieve a 3.6 or higher grade point average. Ashland: Gray Thompson. Barry: Lonita Ash. Beardstown: Ryan Brake, Teresa...
DELAWARE — Five Lima-area students were named to the Ohio Wesleyan University dean’s list for the fall semester 2021. Students must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale to qualify. Local students include: Brianna DeMuth, of Findlay; Felicity Grant, of Harrod; Katie Lucas,...
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A total of 1,222 students, including Jacob Williams an Exercise Science major from Russell have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
WHEATON, Illinois — Wheaton College dean’s list honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale. Local students who have earned dean’s list honors are:. Abigail Hamilton of Bangor,. Evangeline...
Kevin Valdes, a resident of Mahopac and majoring in Medical Studies, made the 2021 Fall Dean's List at DeSales University. To qualify for Dean's List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours. DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA, is a private, coeducational,...
ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Two Framingham students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Ten students from the area were recognized for academic achievement at Alma College during the fall 2021 semester. Alma’s Dean’s List honors students with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 13 credits. Pauline Gault and Phebe Gault of Hamilton; Jarod Arendsen,...
With the fall 2021 semester complete, several Summit students got to celebrate making the dean’s or president’s lists at college. Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a GPA between 3.7 and 4.0 to be named to the dean’s list.
EASTON – Ashland resident Annabelle Rutherford made the Dean’s List at Stonehill College for the Fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 263 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2021 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar. Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher...
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Paige Fisher of Framingham made the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
