The Ivy Mural is a wall mount item that can be used for player housing in Final Fantasy XIV. Added in Patch 6.05 of FFXIV Endwalker expansion, as you can expect from its name, Ivy Mural is a very simple indoor house decoration shaped in a form of ivy stems, adding a touch of nature to your personal indoor living areas. Despite its simplicity, the green ivy stencil is definitely an eye-catching decor that you should add to your house. While Ivy Mural is available to everyone, you won’t be able to craft the item and have to buy it from item vendors. Continue reading below to learn where you can find them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO