Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter weather

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, January 14, 2021, Gov. Justice declared a state of preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the winter weather forecast for the weekend.

To help emergency management officials tracking the storm, the National Weather Service will be holding daily briefings for state agencies. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division liaisons will be providing updates for each county.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

The EMD has increased their staffing through the weekend to monitor the weather system and are ready to notify leaders if local emergency management agencies need help.

Gov. Justice and the EMD ask all West Virginians to pay attention to weather updates provided by local media reports and follow all instructions issued by emergency officials.

