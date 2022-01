His name is Cameron Brewer. A 29-year old from Conyers, Georgia. I have come across him many times when we are both out at events. Cameron works at KX News. He is a one-man show. Let me explain, back in the old days a cameraman would shoot video along with another reporter, then someone else in the news building would edit the footage followed by someone else who would voice the segment, and then it would eventually air on the news that night. This talented guy does all of it. He finds the stories, sets up the camera, interviews anyone pertaining to the piece, comes back and writes the story, edits it, and then voices the final segment - all on a deadline.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO