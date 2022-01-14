ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ant McPartlin wraps up in a black collared jacket as he enjoys a wintery dog walk with wife Anne-Marie Corbett

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Ant McPartlin ensured he was prepared for the frosty weather as he enjoyed a dog walk with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett in London on Friday.

The TV presenter, 46, wrapped up in a black collared jacket which he combined with a coordinating bobble hat and trousers for the outing.

Anne-Marie, 43, nailed winter chic in an ankle-length charcoal padded coat which she teamed up with a pink bobble hat and a pair of sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USUSi_0dlwnjnr00
Emerging: Ant McPartlin ensured he was prepared for the frosty weather as he enjoyed a dog walk with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett in London on Friday

Appearing to be in deep conversation, the pair led their three dogs - including Hurley, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong - through an idyllic park.

Ant and his side-kick Declan Donnelly recently revealed they no longer get nervous over TV viewing figures for their shows as the 'landscape has changed'.

The hosts are back on the small screen once more with their new Saturday night game show Limitless Win.

Far from feeling the pressure to turn out another ratings hit, Ant told MailOnline they never lose sleep over whether their shows will be a success or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hblh4_0dlwnjnr00
Couple: The TV presenter, 46, wrapped up in a black collared jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko4dp_0dlwnjnr00
Looking good: He combined the number with a coordinating bobble hat and trousers for the outing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x4xe_0dlwnjnr00
Trendy: Anne-Marie, 43, nailed winter chic in an ankle-length charcoal padded coat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YRCb_0dlwnjnr00
Out and about: Ant certainly appeared to be in high spirits as he fitted in his daily exercise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kW0Vk_0dlwnjnr00

Ant said: 'I don’t feel that much under pressure in terms of overnight figures anymore because the landscape has changed. The pressure is to get it right and to make the right show.

'It looks really good, we delivered what we set out to deliver. You’re nervous launching any new project but we’re very proud of what we’ve done. It’s the show we had in our heads.'

Dec added: 'We’re proud. You put it out there and hope people like it. It’s a fun, exciting, dramatic watch.

'We hope people like it as much as we do but you can never tell, can you? You feel a bit of pressure but that’s not where you have the sleepless nights, the sleepless nights are before you shoot the show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSasQ_0dlwnjnr00
Cold? She also wore a pink bobble hat and a pair of sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZcj1_0dlwnjnr00
This way: The pair led their three dogs - including Hurley, who he shares with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong - through an idyllic park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYkpG_0dlwnjnr00
Loved up: They appeared to be in deep conversation

Explaining why they decided to do the show, Dec said: 'We were intrigued by the idea. We loved it and got on board and helped develop it further.

'We think we’ve come out with an exciting, fun, dramatic, jeopardy-filled hour of telly.'

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec also joked their new gameshow could bankrupt ITV, as contestants compete to win an unlimited jackpot.

In what ITV say is 'the biggest prize ever conceived' up for grabs, the five-part series features an endless money ladder, with only a correct answer banking the cash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A73We_0dlwnjnr00
Having fun: Ant threw a ball for one of the pooches at one point
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snqwn_0dlwnjnr00
Family: They all gathered together during the stroll in the park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibo8P_0dlwnjnr00
Interesting: Ant and his side-kick Declan Donnelly recently revealed they no longer get nervous over TV viewing figures for their shows as the 'landscape has changed'

If they push their luck too far, they’ll crash out of the game and lose it all.

Speaking about the limitless prize money, Ant told MailOnline: 'We did worry that we were going to bankrupt ITV.'

'We did have a few sleepless nights over whether the contestants would keep winning and winning and we’ve give away millions of pounds.

'Someone could go on and win a world first when it comes to the amount of money. There is a worry that someone is going to go on forever.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdwod_0dlwnjnr00
Exciting: The hosts are back on the small screen once more with their new Saturday night game show Limitless Win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyjdR_0dlwnjnr00
Cool and collected: Far from feeling the pressure to turn out another ratings hit, Ant told MailOnline they never lose sleep over whether their shows will be a success or not

The dynamic duo say they have completely reinvented the rule book when creating the gameshow and it is unlike any other on the television.

Dec explained: 'The great thing about this show is that the questions can't really get harder because the answer to every question is a number, with a lot of TV shows, the further it goes on, the harder it gets.

'And I find as a viewer, I can't play along any more because I don't have any idea, but the thing with Limitless Win is that all of the answers are numbers, so you can have a good stab at most of them. You might not get it exactly, but you might stay in the game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MeYzY_0dlwnjnr00
Spellbinding: Explaining why they decided to do the show, Dec (right) said: 'We were intrigued by the idea. We loved it and got on board and helped develop it further 

Contestants will have a limited number of lives which they can use if they get a question wrong.

Ant and Dec announced their latest project in September when they posted an image to promote the show.

They wrote: Casual thinking poses… poised to launch a top secret, VERY special something rather soon… Oh wait! We forgot to clean the whiteboard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7ry9_0dlwnjnr00
New show: The hosts are set to host a brand new Saturday night show on the channel, which will see contestants compete to win an unlimited jackpot

'We should probably just tell you now then!!

'So, SO excited to be bringing you a ground-breaking, brand new TV format, featuring the world's first ever LIMITLESS jackpot and a money ladder that never... ever... ends!

'Ant & Dec's Limitless Win is coming soon to @itv and ITV Hub. Brace yourselves folks!'

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win airs on ITV on Saturday night at 8.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9otZ_0dlwnjnr00
One to watch: Ant & Dec's Limitless Win airs on ITV on Saturday night at 8.30pm

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Mcpartlin
Person
Declan Donnelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Television#Sunglasses#Weather
Reality Tea

Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child

More Bravo babies in 2022! There’s no doubt that there was a bravo baby boom in 2021 but how about this year? Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi is here to kick things off. As reported by Us Weekly, Lilly is pregnant with her second child with husband Dara Mir. Lilly made the announcement by posting […] The post Former Shahs Of Sunset Star Lilly Ghalichi Is Pregnant With Second Child appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals she was spray-tanned on her front six times like Ross in Friends: ‘That episode was a warning’

A woman has amused her followers after revealing that the infamous episode from Friends where Ross is spray-tanned multiple times on his front “can happen in real life”.In the iconic episode, David Schwimmer’s character attempts to get a spray tan, but accidentally sprays his front twice after counting to five in Mississippi. After realising his mistake, he attempts the spray tan booth again, at which point he again ends up spraying his front twice.In a recent TikTok, a woman named Eleanor, who goes by the username @eleanorkishere, revealed that the unfortunate mishap isn’t just a sitcom plot, as it actually...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

James Middleton poses with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their beloved dogs during a walk in the countryside as he shares his 'new mantra' of living in the moment

James Middleton was joined by his wife Alizée Thevenet as he took his beloved dogs for a walk in the British countryside today. The 34-year-old, who swapped the buzz of London for the countryside when he started a new life with his glamorous bride, looked trendy as they coordinated in winter coats and a cap to brave the cold chills.
PETS
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Trolls Kanye West Amid Threats, Unbothered Reality Star Posts Hot Shots Rocking 'P'ete Davidson Hat

Kim Kardashian is completely unfazed by her estranged husband's threats toward her new boyfriend. Not only is the reality star-turned-business mogul not hiring additional security in light of Kanye West vowing to "beat Pete Davidson's ass," but she seems to be trolling the musician, too. Article continues below advertisement. Taking...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy