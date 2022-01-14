ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Diablo Sound acquires Electric Workshop, adding owner Julien Elstob to its roster

By IPM News
inparkmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiablo Sound, a production company specialized in sound design, show control and large project management, has acquired Electric Workshop, expanding the capabilities of Diablo Sound into lighting and video design and rounding out its in-house production design...

www.inparkmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mediawan & Leonine Studios Signs International Co-Production Chief Caroline Kusser

Fremantle Media distribution exec Caroline Kusser has joined Mediawan and Leonine Studios as Executive Vice President, International Co-Production. The high-profile exec will be responsible for all TV co-production activities for the newly-merged Call My Agent and Dark outfit, managing and co-ordinating shows across more than 60 production companies as the firm pushes through its acquisition of Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic. Starting earlier this month, she is also driving the development of Leonine Studios’ global distribution from the newly-opened LA office and has taken on the additional role of Leonine Studios EVP World Sales. At Fremantle, Kusser was involved in closing co-production deals with Hulu, Amazon, Netflix, Starz and Nat Geo. Prior to this she worked for 10 years in the U.S. for Red Arrow International, rising to Senior Vice President. She also established distribution outfit Carokusser. “Caroline is an expert with an excellent network and the ideal person for our planned internationalization and growth strategy in the TV co-production segment,” said Co-CEOs Pierre-Antoine Capton and Fred Kogel.
BUSINESS
Anime News Network

Cinedigm to Acquire AsianCrush, RetroCrush's Owner Digital Media Rights

DMR owns the following ten channels: AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Cinehouse, Cocoro, KMTV, C-Crush, Cinehouse Romance, K-Crush, and QTTV. Cinedigm aims to increase its anime and Asian drama and film content through DMR's streaming services. Cinedigm also plans to further expand DMR's advertising network with its own ad sales infrastructure. Through its Matchpoint platform, Cinedigm hopes to reduce DMR's operating costs and strengthen its revenue growth. The company also looks to migrate DMR's entire content library into the Matchpoint platform. Cinedigm plans to leverage DMR's social media division to grow engagement of its streaming channels with the goal of establishing a new ad revenue stream.
BUSINESS
Variety

All3Media Invests in Sports Production Outfit 3 Rock

London-headquartered super-indie All3Media is backing sport production outfit 3 Rock. Founded by presenter and producer Craig Doyle and Irish rugby player Brian O’Driscoll, the deal will see All3Media-owned production company North One become the exclusive live rugby co-production partner for 3 Rock. Meanwhile, All3Media’s digital agency Little Dot Studios — which last week launched a dedicated sport label with Little Dot Sport — will also work with 3 Rock as digital partner. Distribution arm All3Media International will be exclusive distributor. The deal is intended to boost 3 Rock’s footprint in live sport and associated factual programming, in addition to creating more branded and digital...
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

Andy Povey enters Convious as Managing Director as company grows both in and outside the UK

Andy Povey has joined experience economy software developer and app innovator Convious as Managing Director for UK and Ireland. He joins the team in the UK including Business Director Adam Thompson to further grow the company and bring the benefits of integrated end-to-end sales and marketing platforms to theme parks, zoos, aquariums and wellness destinations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Design#Production Design#Video Design#Diablo Sound#Electric Workshop#Nike#The Rtl Group
Variety

Disney TV Promotes Trisha Husson to Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance

Trisha Husson has been promoted to head of strategy of business operations and finance for Disney General Entertainment, the TV creative unit of The Walt Disney Company. Following Husson’s elevation from DGE’s executive vice president of strategy and business, Eric Marcotte has been upped to senior vice president of strategy and business operations. Disney General Entertainment handles content for The Walt Disney Company’s broadcast and cable networks and streaming platforms through brands ABC Entertainment, ABC News, Disney Branded Television, Freeform, FX, Hulu Originals, Onyx Collective and National Geographic, and television studios 20th Television and ABC Signature. Husson has effectively already been doing...
BUSINESS
Variety

David Waxman Named President of Ultra Records, Patrick Moxey Exits

David Waxman has been appointed president of dance powerhouse Ultra Records, it was announced today. In this role, he will oversee overall management and day-to-day operations of the global electronic and dance music label and be responsible for identifying and developing new artists and projects. Sony Music confirmed to Variety that it has acquired the remaining shares in Ultra, which it has co-owned since 2012, and that former president Patrick Moxey, who founded the label in 1995, is no longer with the company. A rep for Moxey did not immediately respond to requests for comment.  According to the announcement, Waxman will be...
BUSINESS
Variety

Imagine Entertainment Expands Justin Wilkes’ Role as Company Shops for New Investors (EXCLUSIVE)

Imagine Entertainment has expanded the purview of Imagine Documentaries chief Justin Wilkes to overseeing new business development as chief strategy officer for the independent content powerhouse. The move for Wilkes comes as Imagine Entertainment is actively seeking an influx of capital to fund its ambitious growth plans. The company headed by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer since 1986 is looking to bring in a new financial investor that will allow Imagine to continue operating status quo with its current management team. At present, Imagine is in talks with U.K.-based Centricus Asset Management about a sale that would value the company at around...
BUSINESS
djmag.com

Ibibio Sound Machine announces new album, ‘Electricity’, produced by Hot Chip

Ibibio Sound Machine has announced a new album, ‘Electricity’, which will drop via Merge Records on 25th March. It's the first new full-length from the band since 2019's 'Doko Mien', which featured on DJ Mag's list of 2019's best LPs, showcasing the troupe — comprising no less than eight members, including iconic singer Eno Williams — at their electrifying best, marrying West African funk, post-punk, electro, disco, and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
thesfegotist.com

Traction kicks off 2022 adding LinkedIn Marketing Solutions to client roster

Traction, which has morphed from a standard agency model to a marketing accelerator for in-house teams, has been selected by LinkedIn to support its LinkedIn Marketing Solutions (LMS) line of business. They’ll work as an extension of LinkedIn’s in-house teams. “It’s no secret that the agency model was...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sony Pictures TV Executive Lauren Moffat Joins Doug Robinson Productions As EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Moffat, a 15-year Sony Pictures TV veteran, most recently as SVP, Drama Development, is leaving the studio’s executive ranks to join Sony TV-based Doug Robinson Productions as EVP. Moffat, who has experience in drama and comedy development as well as current programming, will be developing comedy and drama series and limited series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms under DRP’s long-term overall deal at the studio. She will help fill the void left by the death last year of Alison Greenspan who had been Robinson’s top executive since the launch of DRP in 2017. “I have known and worked...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Twitter Acquires Stake In Digital Ad Firm Aleph Group

Digital ad firm Aleph Group disclosed Tuesday that Twitter has acquired a minority stake in the company. Aleph has indicated plans to go public later this year. With the investment, Twitter plans to pursue its mission to power the digital ecosystem in emerging countries to unlock and drive economic growth.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

T-Mobile Acquires Rideshare Ad Network Octopus Interactive

T-Mobile on Monday moved to expand on its advertising and analytics group with the acquisition of Octopus Interactive, a company that operates interactive video screens in rideshare vehicles like Uber and Lyft, according to the announcement. Octopus Interactive, now a division of T-Mobile, works with clients like Audible, Fox Entertainment...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Smartly.io Acquires London-based Ad-Lib

Smartly.io, an advertising SaaS platform for creative and performance marketers, announced its acquisition of Ad-Lib.io, the next-generation optimization platform, on Wednesday (Jan 5). The company said the acquisition will advance Smartly.io’s reach beyond social media to include “dynamic creative optimization across programmatic, CTV and the entire Google ecosystem,” per the...
BUSINESS
inparkmagazine.com

TEA calls for speakers and presenters for Shanghai tourism expo

The Shanghai International Tourism Investment Expo takes place in Shanghai from March 30 to April 1, 2022. The Expo is an annual event drawing in over 400,000 visitors from all across China. Themed entertainment plays a very large part of the tourism industry, and major parks, FECs, museums, theaters, concert halls and more make their way to the expo.
CHINA
inparkmagazine.com

Cityneon pens agreement for Animax R&D facility in Wuxi, China

Cityneon Holdings, a global entertainment experience company, enters into an agreement with Wuxi Jingkai Government to land a new global R&D facility of its fully owned subsidiary Animax, a world-class animatronics company that specializes in entertainment robotics. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, with over 30 years of industry experience, Animax is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Will Packer Productions Sets ‘Love and Theft’ Adaptation at Universal Pictures

Will Packer Productions has tapped Leon Chills to adapt Stan Parish’s “Love and Theft” into a new movie for Universal Pictures. Based on Parish’s novel, which was published in 2020 by Penguin Random House through its imprint at Knopf Doubleday, “Love and Theft” is a global romantic heist film set in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Spain. Chills has previously written episodes for Netflix’s “Spinning Out” and Amazon’s “The Wilds,” where he was a story editor. On the feature side, Chills’ first spec sale was “Shadow Force,” an action drama sold to Lionsgate. Packer and Johanna Byer will produce the movie, while Alvie Hurtado...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance 2022 Preview: Hot Docs Seeking Distribution Deals Aim For A Repeat Of ‘Flee’

In an ideal world, documentary filmmaker Alex Pritz would be bundled up in Park City, Utah right around now, preparing to unveil The Territory at the Sundance Film Festival. But with the festival forced to go virtual for the second straight year — a concession to the persistent Covid-19 pandemic – he must content himself with discussing the film over Zoom. Whether Sundance unfolds online or in person, he insists, it remains the premier place to launch. “It’s just an insane dream come true to be able to put this film out at Sundance. It’s the best festival in the world,” Pritz...
PARK CITY, UT
Deadline

Patrick Somerville & David Eisenberg Launch Film & TV Production Company Tractor Beam; First Projects In The Works ‘Gringos’ & ‘Ursa Major’

EXCLUSIVE: The creator, executive producer and showrunner of the acclaimed HBO Max series Station Eleven, Patrick Somerville, and the series’ associate producer and editor David Eisenberg, have opened the doors to feature film and television production company Tractor Beam. Somerville and Eisenberg first met on The Leftovers, hitting it off as friends and hoping to become eventual collaborators. They reteamed for Station Eleven, where during the long, often pandemic-induced delays, they hatched the idea for Tractor Beam, with the mission of making content that centers on the creatives and empowers them to control the filmmaking process. Hilary Flynn and Stephanie Jacob-Goldman have...
MOVIES
Variety

Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation Name Latifa Ouaou, Eryk Casemiro as Executive VPs (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation are further aligning under president of animation Ramsey Naito with a pair of major executive moves. Latifa Ouaou has been named executive vice president of movies and global franchises for Paramount Animation and the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Ouaou will oversee theatricals and streaming film content across both Paramount and Nickelodeon. On the series side, Eryk Casemiro has been promoted to executive vice president global series content for Nickelodeon Animation. Casemiro will oversee animation series content for preschool and kids ages 6-11 across all formats and platforms for Nickelodeon Animation Studio. “Latifa has an incredible resume and an incredible...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy