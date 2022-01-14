Gatlinburg Hosting a Big Foot Conference in Summer 2022

TOUR UPDATE: Steve Vai has pushed back his 2022 tour plans into the latter half of the year. Posting on his socials, his statement read: "Steve Vai has postponed his planned tour of North America until the Fall. The first U.S. leg of dates will now begin on Wednesday, September 28 in El Cajon, CA and wrap the first week of December. The itinerary will now feature performances in 52 markets as opposed to the initial plan of staging 54 shows. All ticket and VIP purchases will be honored for the rescheduled date. Vai’s performance in Atlanta, GA will now take place at the Variety Playhouse instead of The Eastern and due to scheduling conflicts, the Milwaukee, WI and Billings, MT shows will no longer be a part of the tour."
