Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple, it’s cold out there Texoma! Cold temperatures and strong north winds are making windchill values this morning in the single digits for many locations! It’ll be cold and cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s for many locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s will keep feels-like temperatures closer to the 20s. With that being said, dress in multiple layers and protect exposed skin to prevent frost bite or hypothermia from setting in! The gloves, hats and scarfs will be your best friend today. As a disturbance passes by, this will lead to an opportunity for hit or miss snow flurries across most of Texoma today. With that being said, some locations towards the northwest could receive minor snow accumulations. Accumulations mainly focused near Childress, Altus, Elk City.
Comments / 0