Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe colder returns tomorrow evening. We will see increasing clouds overnight tonight, and low will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. We have higher chances for rain on Saturday because a potent low-pressure system/cold front will move through South Mississippi Saturday. It will bring scattered showers, and an isolated...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO
Mississippi State
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast

Today was the last warm day for a while! A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms in the morning. It will turn much cooler and windy on Thursday afternoon. There is still a low chance for a little freezing rain by Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Here's the latest forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine for days!

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weak weather system will slowly exit the region today with a few lingering light showers possible mainly east of the Phoenix area. Dry conditions along with near normal temperatures will then prevail through at least Friday before a mostly dry weather system possibly brings more shower chances and breezy conditions to the area over the weekend.
YUMA, AZ
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To put it simple, it’s cold out there Texoma! Cold temperatures and strong north winds are making windchill values this morning in the single digits for many locations! It’ll be cold and cloudy throughout the day with high temperatures only reaching the low 30s for many locations. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s will keep feels-like temperatures closer to the 20s. With that being said, dress in multiple layers and protect exposed skin to prevent frost bite or hypothermia from setting in! The gloves, hats and scarfs will be your best friend today. As a disturbance passes by, this will lead to an opportunity for hit or miss snow flurries across most of Texoma today. With that being said, some locations towards the northwest could receive minor snow accumulations. Accumulations mainly focused near Childress, Altus, Elk City.
LAWTON, OK
WLOX

Ground Zero Blues Club now hiring over 30 people

In 2017, a 2% restaurant tax went into effect in Pascagoula. A large portion of the money collected was to help pay for the bond on the city’s sports complex. In July, the time frame for the city to impose the tariff is slated to come to an end.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Jackson County locking up fewer people to slow Omicron's spread behind bars

Public shelters are set to open for anyone who needs to seek refuge from the cold weather. It is rainy this morning. You'll need your umbrella this morning, and grab your winter coat, too. You may not need the coast this morning, but you will need it by this afternoon. It will be windy and cold. Once the showers move out, the temperatures will plummet and the winds will whip. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of South Mississippi. There is still A LOT of uncertainty with the forecast. It does look like we could see a wintry mix overnight. We are keeping our eye on the potential for a wintry mix Thursday night in Friday morning. At the very least, roads could be slick/messy/dangerous Friday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

LIST: Cold weather shelters set to open Thursday night

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A strong cold front moving through the Southeast on Thursday, and it’s going bring much colder air. South Mississippi could see freezing rain Thursday night into Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for most of South Mississippi Thursday evening through Friday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

