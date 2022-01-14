ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel: Man City Got More Lucky Than Chelsea With Injuries & Covid

By Nick Emms
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has made the bold statement that Manchester City have gotten more lucky than Chelsea with injuries and Covid this season, helping Pep Guardiola's side go ten points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The Blues travel to Manchester in a top of the table clash, sitting ten points behind the Citizen's.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to Manchester, Tuchel opened up on the Blues' injury and Covid worries, stating that Man City have simply got more lucky than his side.

He said: "So far in the season as far as I’m concerned, they dealt better with injuries and Covid situation. Maybe is lucky, maybe they do it better. They have less injuries to key players, less days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like we did."

The Bluesboss continuedto state that he believes Chelsea would be closer to Guardiola's side if they had their full squad available.

"This is the huge difference. We had some draws that were unnecessary. If you have your full squad you create a certain atmosphere for everybody that pushes everybody to the edge and you need to be on your edge, the very highest level if you want to compete with Man City.” he finalised.

Man City will be without several players due to Covid-19 positive tests, whilst Tuchel confirmed that Andreas Christensen also tested positive for Chelsea and will be sidelined.

