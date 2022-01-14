ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen to Headline ‘The Santa Clause’ Sequel Series on Disney+

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
Deadline

‘Pretty Big’: Tina Mabry To Direct Get Lifted Film Co., Macro & Kristina Sorensen Feature For Warner Bros & HBO Max

Queen of the South co-producer and Queen Sugar producer Tina Mabry has signed on to direct and co-write Pretty Big at Warner Bros. and HBO Max, a project which Mike Jackson of Get Lifted Film Co., Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson of Macro and Kristina Sorensen will produce. Pretty Big is based on the true life story of Akira Armstrong and the origin of her Pretty Big Movement dance company. In the movie, a young plus-sized woman takes matters into her own hands when she keeps getting rejected from dance companies, despite her obvious talent. When she starts her own company for bodies of all shapes,...
Tim Allen
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec...
TVLine

Chicken Run Sequel With Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton, New Wallace & Gromit Film Ordered at Netflix

Netflix is teaming with Aardman on a follow-up to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, as well as a new movie featuring the iconic Wallace & Gromit characters. In Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, which is on track for a 2023 streaming premiere, the heroic chickens have to summon up all their resources to break into an impenetrable fortress. This time around, Ginger and Rocky will be voiced by Westworld‘s Thandiwe Newton and Chuck‘s Zachary Levi (succeeding Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson), while Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) will voice their headstrong daughter, Molly — “a...
Variety

Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus to Lead Netflix Animated Series ‘Bad Crimes,’ Mike Judge and Greg Daniels to Produce

Netflix has ordered the animated comedy series “Bad Crimes” with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is described as a dark comedy procedural. It follows Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Nicole Silverberg (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”) created the series and also serve as executive producer. Comedy powerhouses Mike Judge and Greg Daniels also executive produce along with Dustin Davis under their newly formed Bandera Entertainment banner. Judge...
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
Cadillac News

What to watch on TV tonight

1)“Great Performances: The Broadway Revival,” 9 p.m., PBS. Right now, Adrienne Warren is starring as Emmett Till’s mother in an ABC mini-series that concludes Thursday. Before that, she drew raves in a Tina Turner musical … until COV ID closed Broadway, “It crushed me,” she says here. After a 19-month break, the show returned … and she had to relearn everything. “It was hilarious,” she says, “and also terrifying.” She’s one of many people in an involving (but repetitive) look at Broadway’s comeback.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
