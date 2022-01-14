ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) has lowered its guidance for full-year 2021 on disappointing performance in 2021 due to higher-than-expected supply chain costs and lower-than-expected shipment growth for its products and gross margins. For FY21, Boston Beer expects EPS to be loss $(1)- profit $1 versus prior guidance...

