Boston Beer Stock Falls After FY21 Outlook Cut; Analysts Lower Price Target

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO