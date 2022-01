With the exception of some limited edition or high-performance models, most new vehicles don’t exactly become collector’s items until many years later, if ever. And while most wouldn’t consider this bare-bones 1999 Ford F-150 XL work truck up for grabs at Bring a Trailer to be anything resembling a desirable collectible, it does have a couple of very important things going for it. For one, it has just 3,500 original miles on the clock, and for two, it’s in simply amazing condition.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO