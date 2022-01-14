Canadian soccer star and Bayern defender Alphonso Davies has 'mild' myocarditis - inflammation in his heart - after COVID-19 infection and could miss January 30 World Cup qualifier

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with signs of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, after being infected with COVID-19.

As coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday, the Canada international will be out of action for at least 'the coming weeks' after the inflammation was detected in a follow-up examination after his return to training this week. The coach described the inflammation as 'mild' and 'not so dramatic,' citing the results of an ultrasound examination.

'Despite that, it needs to heal and that will definitely take a certain amount of time,' Nagelsmann said.

Myocarditis is a mild, temporary condition in the vast majority of cases, according to experts.

WHAT IS MYOCARDITIS?

Myocarditis is heart inflammation caused by a viral infection, such as COVID-19.

In severe cases, the inflammation can weaken the heart, cause an abnormal heartbeat, or even lead to death.

Symptoms typically include chest pain or shortness of breath.

Patients can treat the condition with medication aimed at regulating heartbeat and improving heart function. Some rare cases have required patients to have a device implanted in their heart to regulate heartbeat.

Heart inflammation is uncommon in pro athletes who've had a mild COVID-19 infection and most don't need to be sidelined, according to a 2021 study conducted by major professional sports leagues.

This illustration shows normal heart muscle compared to inflamed heart muscle due

Bayern said last week that Davies had tested positive and he was back in training on Wednesday. Nagelsmann said Davies would now stop training until further notice to give his body time to recover.

That could keep Davies out of Canada's next three World Cup qualifying games in late January and early February, including a game against the United States on January 30. Canada leads qualifying in the CONCACAF region as it tries to reach its first World Cup since 1986.

Davies received his COVID-19 booster shot in December and feels fine, according to several reports.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga and plays Cologne on Saturday.

The results in March were not definitive, outside experts say, and more independent research is needed. But the study published in JAMA Cardiology is the largest to examine the potential problem. The coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart.

Canada's Alphonso Davies is considered among the world's best young defenders

The research involved professional athletes who play football, hockey, soccer, baseball and men's and women's basketball. All tested positive for COVID-19 before October and were given guideline-recommended heart tests, nearly 800 total.

None had severe COVID-19 and 40 percent had few or no symptoms - what might be expected from a group of healthy elite athletes with an average age of 25. Severe COVID-19 is more common in older people and those with chronic health conditions.

Almost 4 percent had abnormal results on heart tests done after they recovered but subsequent MRI exams found heart inflammation in less than 1 percent of the athletes. These five athletes all had COVID-19 symptoms. Whether their heart problems were caused by the virus is unknown although the researchers think that is likely.

They were sidelined for about three months and returned to play without any problems, said Dr. Mathew Martinez of Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. He's the study's lead author and team cardiologist for football's New York Jets.

Then-Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (right) jokes with teammates on February 26 at the team's spring training facility in Florida after missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19

Some athletes have suffered considerably with coronavirus.

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney, Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, and Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez missed all or some their 2020 seasons after contracting coronavirus.

Sweeney, who returned to action in 2021, suffered from an enlarged heart, according to the Bills, while Armstead was hospitalized twice as he battled complications from coronavirus.

Dr. Mathew Martinez of Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey is the study's lead author and team cardiologist for the Jets

Meanwhile, Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba missed several months of the 2020-21 season following his bout with COVID-19.

Two previous smaller studies in college athletes recovering from the virus suggested heart inflammation might be more common. The question is of key interest to athletes, who put extra stress on their hearts during play, and undetected heart inflammation has been linked with sudden death.

Whether mild COVID-19 can cause heart damage 'is the million-dollar question,' said Dr. Richard Kovacs, co-founder of the American College of Cardiology's Sports & Exercise Council. And whether severe COVID-19 symptoms increase the chances of having fleeting or long-lasting heart damage 'is part of the puzzle,' he said.

Kovacs said the study has several weaknesses. Testing was done at centers affiliated or selected by each team, and results were interpreted by team-affiliated cardiologists, increasing the chances of bias. More rigorous research would have had standardized testing done at a central location and more objective specialists interpret the results, he said.

The Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead was hospitalized twice while battling COVID-19 complications

Also, many of the athletes had no previous imaging exams to compare the results with, so there is no way to know for certain if abnormalities found during the study were related to the virus.

'There is clearly more work to do but I think it is very helpful additional evidence," said Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, president-elect of the American Heart Association.

Dr. Dial Hewlett, a member of a COVID-19 task force at the National Medical Association, which represents Black physicians, said the study 'is extremely timely.' Hewlett is a deputy health commissioner for New York's Westchester County and advises high schools and colleges on when to allow young athletes to return to play after COVID-19 infections.

'I'm grateful that we are starting to get some data to help guide us in some of our decisions,' Hewlett said.