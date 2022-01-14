ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City star Ilkay Gundogan names Chelsea star as toughest midfielder he’s ever faced ahead of Prem title showdown

By Kostas Lianos
 6 days ago
MANCHESTER CITY star Ilkay Gundogan revealed the toughest midfielder he's ever faced in his career ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea.

Gundogan confirmed that no one has ever given him more grief in the middle of the park than Blues superstar N'Golo Kante, whom he will face again in a Premier League title showdown at the Etihad.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan is set to play against Chelsea in the weekend Credit: Getty
Ilkay Gundogan named Chelsea star N'Golo Kante as the toughest midfielder he has ever faced Credit: Getty

The Germany international singled Kante out during a Q&A on Twitter because of his strength and the work ethic he puts together every time he steps foot on the pitch.

Gundogan said when asked who is the "hardest midfield opponent" he ever faced: "I would say N'Golo Kante.

"He’s really strong, the amount of work that he puts into the game, it’s just unbelievable..."

Gundogan answered a lot of interesting questions during his Q&A with City fans as well as other football enthusiasts.

The midfielder explored plenty of different themes, as he revealed he found it equally exciting working under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, opened up about his pre-match ritual which involves plenty of sleep and expressed his dislike for pineapple pizza.

The German also named Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema as well as Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the three best players in the world right now.

The 31-year-old also stated that he is already doing his coaching badges as he aspires to become a manager after retirement.

Gundogan added: "Yes, that's definitely an option. I'm doing my coaching license right now.

"I'm very privileged that I was able to experience or still experience so many top-class coaches myself with Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Hansi Flick and Jogi Low."

