Astronomy

Meteorite Research Deemed “Disappointing”

By Lisa Whitnel
lite92.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists say a meteorite from Mars contains no evidence of ancient Martian life. The almost...

lite92.ca

WTAJ

Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists […]
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorite#Primitive#Organic Compounds#Canadian
The Independent

‘Unusual’ carbon found on Mars could have come from past life on red planet, Nasa study suggests

Unusual carbon found on Mars could tell us about the history of the red planet – if scientists can find an explanation for where it came from.Scientists say there are three possible explanations for the material found on Mars, but each of them are “unconventional”. One explanation could include alien microbial life, though scientists say they are remaining “cautious”.It either came from cosmic dust, the degradation of carbon dioxide by ultraviolet, or the same process happening to biologically produced methane.But whatever the explanation, those processes are unlike anything that generallyyhappens on Earth, scientists say.The new research comes from Nasa’s Curiosity rover,...
ASTRONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

A “disappointing” study reveals the falsity of organic compounds in the Martian meteorite to be of biological origin | Science

The ALH 84001 meteorite has been a topic of debate since it arrived on Earth. After all, the first research team that worked with the Martian meteorite thought it provided evidence of past life. Other researchers have long disproved this. The research team from Andrew Steele (Carnegie Institution for Science) also found that organic compounds do not have a biological origin, but are the result of an interaction between water and rocks.
ASTRONOMY
sciworthy.com

A detailed look at a rare meteorite

On April 23rd, 2019, a fireball fell from the sky above Costa Rica. This fireball, later confirmed to be a meteorite, was named Aguas Zarcas (AZ) for the town near its fall. It would be the most significant meteorite of its kind to fall to Earth since 1969. Scientists sampled this meteorite to determine its “type.” Arizona State University’s meteorite curator Lawrence Garvie concluded that AZ was a carbonaceous meteorite. This is the same type as its more famous 1969 predecessor, the Murchison meteorite. With this classification, the 11 pounds of collected AZ meteorite soon became more valuable than gold.
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Get to Know the Geologist Collecting Antarctic Meteorites

The journey from space to Earth is not an easy one for most meteorites. But post-arrival plans are more comfortable for the lucky ones collected by Cari Corrigan, planetary geologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. In this month’s “Meet a SI-entist,” Corrigan discusses her work gathering meteorites...
ASTRONOMY
