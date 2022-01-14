Meteorite Research Deemed “Disappointing”

On April 23rd, 2019, a fireball fell from the sky above Costa Rica. This fireball, later confirmed to be a meteorite, was named Aguas Zarcas (AZ) for the town near its fall. It would be the most significant meteorite of its kind to fall to Earth since 1969. Scientists sampled this meteorite to determine its “type.” Arizona State University’s meteorite curator Lawrence Garvie concluded that AZ was a carbonaceous meteorite. This is the same type as its more famous 1969 predecessor, the Murchison meteorite. With this classification, the 11 pounds of collected AZ meteorite soon became more valuable than gold.
