Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 HOURS AGO