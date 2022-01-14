ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bronchoscopy Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

atlantanews.net
 6 days ago

Increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases, growth in demand for minimally invasive surgery, and technological advancement in bronchoscopy propel the growth of the global bronchoscopy market. However, lack of trained physicians and pulmonologists restricts the market growth. On the other hand, growing prospects in emerging Bronchoscopy markets present new opportunities in...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Low Speed Vehicle Market 2028 | Seeking New Highs Current Trends and Growth Rivers

Latest released the research study on global Low Speed Vehicle market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Low Speed Vehicle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Low Speed Vehicle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Polaris Industries, Textron, American Landmaster, Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., Taylor-Dunn, The Toro Company, Kubota Corporation, Deere & Co, Yamaha Motor Company Limited, Club Car.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Network Optimisation Services Market To Be Driven By The Increased Adoption By Several Industry Verticals In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Network Optimisation Services Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global network optimisation services market, assessing the market based on its segments like service, application type, deployment model, organisation size, industry vertical, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Syphilis Testing Market Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of $3.65 Billion by 2026

Syphilis Testing Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $3,650.3 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2% during the period 2014-2020. The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020.Latin America,Middle East&Africa(LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Forklift Battery Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2019-2025

Forklift Battery Market is the latest research study published by Ample Market Reports which evaluates the market, highlights opportunities to analyze risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing, Some of the key players profiled in the study are EnerSys, Chloride Batteries, Hoppecke, Trojan Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, Kalmar, Navitas Systems, Saft, Green Cubes Technology, Exide Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Triathlon Battery Solutions, Inc., Crown Battery, Midac Batteries S.P.A., Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Lithium Werks.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Smart Farming Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - Signify Holding, AGCO, Trimble

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Farming Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Farming market. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The report also provides a complete study of the future trends and developments of the industry, while highlighting the main driving and restraining forces for this market. It also explores the position of the industry's leading market players, including their corporate overview, economic review, and SWOT analysis.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Rechargeable Lithium Battery Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The latest research on "Rechargeable Lithium Battery Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Air Freight Software Market Eyewitness Huge Growth, Impact And Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Booming Business -2027

Freightdata 2000 ,Freightos ,FreightPOP ,Freightview ,Hard Core Technology Corp.,Infor ,Magaya ,Riege Software International GmbH ,Shiprocket ,The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Global Air Freight Software Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as rapidly growing global trade and the increasing need for supply...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Car Modification Service Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants | Capital One, TUV SUD, Hitachi Capital

Latest released the research study on global Car Modification Service market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Modification Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Modification Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ford Motor Credit, Toyota Financial Services, Capital One, TUV SUD, Hitachi Capital, Terberg, Ally Financial, Ally Financial, Standard Bank.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Segment#Bronchoscopy Market Share#Download Sample Report#Cagr
atlantanews.net

Self-Compacting Concrete Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Self Compacting Concrete Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Self Compacting Concrete market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Parking Market to Reach US$ 8.52 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 13.4% | Size, Share, Companies & Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart Parking Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global smart parking market reached a value of US$ 3.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027. Smart parking refers to an Internet of Things (IoT) solution, which is extensively deployed in automobiles for guiding drivers to inform and accommodate vacant parking spaces in specific areas. It utilizes various embedded systems, such as vehicle detection, automatic number plate recognition readers (ANPR), sensors, cameras, and management operators, for facilitating its functions. Smart parking is further used for navigating, enabling the smooth flow of traffic in congested areas.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Aluminum Casting Market by Process, End-use Sector and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global aluminum casting market size is estimated at USD 70.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing demands from the transportation, building & construction, industrial sector and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The increasing inclination towards consumer goods and other end-uses is also driving the market.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Mushroom Market to Reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 6.5% | Size, Price, Growth, Analysis Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 58.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Mushrooms are a type of nutritious fungi used in various cuisines around the world. Edible mushrooms are typically grown in a regulated environment with the right amount of light, ventilation, humidity, nutrients, soil pH, and air pressure. They are a rich source of potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and vitamin D. Mushrooms help in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic diseases. These are directly consumed in households, as well as extensively utilized across the food processing industry. Apart from this, various non-edible mushroom varieties are employed in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market growing demand and growth opportunity: NGK Insulators, EDF, NEC Energy Solutions

Latest released the research study on global Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Grid Scale Energy Storage Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are NGK Insulators Ltd., EDF, NEC Energy Solutions Inc., KOKAM, Parker Hannifin, Sharp Corporation, Duke Energy Corporation, SAFT, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., RedFlow Energy Storage Solutions, LG, Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Korea Electric Power Corporation, GE Energy Storage, Siemens, ABB, Panasonic, Kyushu Electric Power Company, BYD Co. Ltd, Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd., Dynapower, Mitsubishi, Tesla Inc, Sonnenbatterie GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Flexible Waveguides market growing popularity emerging trends | Flann Microwave, Penn Engineering, Apollo Microwaves

The latest published report on Flexible Waveguides Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also analyzes the key market players, especially the distributors, along with the industrial chain structure. The evolution of market trends is discussed...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Balance Scooter Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | COMODO ALLIANCE, MOHAMED DAAGI, 5 Legends

The latest published report on Balance Scooter Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also analyzes the key market players, especially the distributors, along with the industrial chain structure. The evolution of market trends is discussed...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Brake System Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Automotive Brake System Market by type, the drum segment dominated the global automotive brake system market in 2018, in terms of revenue. In addition, by technology, the antilock braking system (ABS) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Presently, by region, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanews.net

Chocolate Biscuit Market Is Booming Worldwide | Major Giants Pladis Global, Nestle, Mondelez

The latest research on "Chocolate Biscuit Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Fog Additives market may see a big move: Ashland, Evonik Industries, Clariant

The Anti Fog Additives Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2025). The assessment provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. Some of the prominent key players covered in the Anti Fog Additives market are Ashland, Evonik Industries, A. Schulman, Clariant, Polyone, Croda International, PCC Chemax, DuPont, Corbion, Akzo Nobel.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Vegan Footwear Market Is Expected to reach $300.1 billion by 2030

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vegan footwear market generated $156.89 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $300.19 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

India LED Lightening Market Will Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% In Volume Terms By 2026

The Indian lighting industry is registering strong growth and is anticipated to grow with higher CAGR in forecast periods. Government's ambitious energy conservation target is the driving factor for this transition. India lighting market is segregated into four major parts i.e. Luminaries, Lamps, LEDs, Accessories Components and Control Gears (ACCs). The LED segment is leading the market and is likely to capture tremendous growth in forecast periods. By product, India LED lighting market is segregated into; LED Street Lights, LED Tube Lights, LED Bulbs & Lamps, LED Luminaries, LED Down-lights. LED Bulbs & Lamps is leading with volume market share of more than 60% as compare to Luminaries having the lowest market share.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy