How Francis Ford Coppola Avoided Being Fired From The Godfather

By Ben Travis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years since his mobster epic first hit the big screen, Francis Ford Coppola’s name is these days synonymous with The Godfather – but it wasn’t always that way. While the film, directed and co-written by Coppola, has long been considered one of the greatest movies ever made, its production found...

MUBI

"It had nothing to do with me": Francis Ford Coppola’s "The Conversation"

None of this is what Harry Caul wanted. While it was by no means a technically effortless endeavor, it should, still, have been another routine assignment. He and his freelance team of surveillance experts were to record the conversation between two subjects as they traversed the lunchtime crowd mingling around Union Square. Harry was to then assemble the recordings and deliver the tapes to his employer. That’s it. Then he’d move on. But this isn’t what happens in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation (1974). Instead, as Coppola’s chief protagonists had done in the other films that distinguished the director’s extraordinary run of the 1970s,Harry finds himself reluctantly, though perhaps inevitably, enveloped in a world of intrigue and violence, and he endures the existential despair fundamentally resulting from his occupational options.
Empire

Vote For The Godfather Trilogy's Best Moments

To celebrate the new The Godfather 50th Anniversary issue of Empire, we want to know – what are the best moments from Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic gangster trilogy?. We’re looking for your top moments from across all three parts of The Godfather trilogy. It could be Michael’s baptism murder montage from the original, Fredo’s reveal from Part II, or even the classic “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in!” line from Part III. With three films packed full of cultural touchstones, there’s a plethora to choose from.
