Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Phospholipid Market by Source, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global phospholipid market was valued at $2,846.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5,647.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR...

Smart Energy Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2027

Global smart energy market is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart energy is a cost-effective, sustainable, and secure energy system, which focuses on sustainable energy production while reducing the production cost. The smart energy system consists of smart electricity, smart gas, and smart thermal grids. In addition, the application of smart energy system can also eliminate need of conventional fossil fuels.
Comprehensive Report on Waste to Energy Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Global waste to energy market was valued at $35.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $50.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Waste to energy is one of the most effective and robust alternative sources of energy, which helps in the reduction of CO2 emissions and thus replace fossil fuels. Using waste as a combustion substance is expected to reduce landfill volumes by more than 90%. For every ton of waste burned, one ton of CO2 emission is reduced, which further helps in eliminating methane, which could be leaked with landfill disposal.
U.S. Forklift Battery Market Analysis, Promising Growth Opportunities and Outlook - 2027

The U.S. forklift battery market is projected to reach $1,306.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Forklift battery is used to power the electric forklifts for proper material handling in various applications, including warehouses, manufacturing, construction, and others. Forklift batteries are classified on the basis of type, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, fuel cell, absorbed glass mat, and others. In the above-mentioned industries, there is need of material handling equipment for loading and unloading of materials & products, which is fulfilled with the help of electric forklifts.
Solar PV Module Market Growth Must Triple Due to Technology Innovation during 2021-2030

The global solar PV module market is projected to reach $260.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. A solar PV module, is an assembly of photo-voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Solar panels use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV panel, and a system of PV panels is called an array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment.
Automotive Brake System Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Automotive Brake System Market by type, the drum segment dominated the global automotive brake system market in 2018, in terms of revenue. In addition, by technology, the antilock braking system (ABS) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Presently, by region, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
Green Power Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis and Future Growth Prospects to 2027

The green power market is anticipated to generate $103.5 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. Presence of countries, such as China and India, are the major factor that boosts the Asia-Pacific green power market, owing to rise in investment in green power projects. There is significant increase in energy demand due to rapid industrialization and rise in population in countries such as China and India. The buildings and industrial sectors are expected to consume more energy during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, India has significant growth potential; however, due to its inconsistent policy and business environment the in past, the green power share in the total energy production was less.
Automated External Defibrillators Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Automated External Defibrillators market are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which AEDs are installed in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation.
Distributed Energy Generation Market Strategic Insights and key Business Influencing Factors 2021-2030

The global distributed energy generation market is forecasted to reach $919.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. Distributed energy generation (DEG) systems generate electricity at or near where it will be used, such as solar panels and combined heat and power. Distributed energy generation can power a single structure, such as a home or company, or it can be part of a micro grid system, such as at a big industrial complex, military base, or university campus. Distributed energy generating can help support the delivery of clean, reliable power to more consumers and reduce electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines when connected to the electric utility's lower voltage distribution lines.
Insurance Analytics Market Growth Status and Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Insurance Analytics Market By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Application (Claims Management, Risk Management, Customer Management, Sales & Marketing, and Others), End User (Insurance Companies, Government Agencies, and Third-party Administrators, Brokers & Consultancies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
Ground Support Equipment Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

GSE Market by type, the powered GSE segment dominated the global ground support equipment market in 2019, in terms of revenue. However, the non-powered GSE segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Further, by application, the aircraft handling segment occupied the major part of the global ground support equipment market in 2019. However, the cargo handling segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Public Safety Sensors Market Continues to Grow at an Alarming CAGR till 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Public Safety Sensors Market by Sensor Type (Level Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Acoustic Wave Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Gas Sensor, and Others) and Application (Indoor & Outdoor Gunshot Detector, Fall Detection, Flood Detection, Car Crash Detection, Infrastructure Failure Detectors and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
Solid State Lighting Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Top Companies Revenue 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solid State Lighting Market by Type (Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), and Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and Specialty Lighting), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Industrial and Commercial, Medical, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
Frozen Pizza Market is set to register $17,296 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.4%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Frozen Pizza Market by Crust Type, Topping and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global frozen pizza market was valued at $11,113 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $17,296 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the regular thin crust segment accounted for approximately three fifths of the share in the global market, in terms of value.
Hydraulic Fluids Market Statistics, Demand to Reach $12.4 Billion By 2027 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydraulic fluids market is anticipated to hit $12.4 billion by 2027. The growth in the automotive and sales sector and surge in popularity of mineral hydraulic fluids among consumers are the major reasons proliferating the market. But at the same time, the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are coming out to hamper the market to a certain extent. Moreover, the manufacturing of bio-based hydraulic oil and further developments are expected to present an array of opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Aluminum Casting Market by Process, End-use Sector and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

According to the new market research report "Aluminum Casting Market by Process (Die Casting, Permanent Mold Casting, Sand Casting), End-use Sector (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global aluminum casting market size is estimated at USD 70.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 100.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The aluminum casting market is witnessing high growth owing to the growing demands from the transportation, building & construction, industrial sector and the increasing disposable income in developing countries. The increasing inclination towards consumer goods and other end-uses is also driving the market.
Portable Battery Market Outlook by Key Players, Industry Overview, and Demand Analysis By 2030

The growth of the global portable battery market is majorly driven by rapidly urbanization and increase in infrastructural activities across the globe, especially in the developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil and others, which have escalated the demand for portable batteries. In addition, the presence of leading automotive leaders such as General Motors, Tesla, Ford, and Chrysler is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the market. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding the advantages of electric-driven vehicles. The presence of portable electronic manufacture giants such as Dell, Motorola, Materials Handling Group, and other government agencies is further anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. Global portable battery market is projected to reach $27.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.
Modular UPS Market Projected to Cross $7.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1%

The global modular UPS market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020 and modular UPS market forecast projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, with global modular UPS market forecast expected at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing importance for the data management in the IT sector and security management from the government services to protect the national borders and people from threats; The increase in the awareness of health care and the presence of huge population led to the data management such as hospital information system to give better treatment for the patients in very less time. The decrease in the natural resources such as oil & gas and water sources led to the investments from the government to streamline and maximize the natural resources; in addition to this development of banking facilities and insurance through telecommunication services led to increase in the usage of data centers. The application of data centers in the above-mentioned sectors is expected to create potential opportunities for the modular UPS market during the forecast period.
Anti-Refractive Coatings Market Still Has Room To Grow: Spectrum Direct, Eksma Optics, Rodenstock

Anti Refractive Coatings Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are Spectrum Direct Ltd., Eksma Optics, Rodenstock GmbH, Optical Coatings Japan, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Enki Technology, Hoya Corporation, Zygo Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Majestic Optical Coatings, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optics Balzers, Torr Scientific Limited, Lumentum Operations LLC, Essilor International, Evaporated Coatings, Inc., PPG Industries, Honeywell International, Carl Zeiss AG, Optimum RX Lens Specialists, Quantum Coating.
Balance Scooter Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | COMODO ALLIANCE, MOHAMED DAAGI, 5 Legends

The latest published report on Balance Scooter Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also analyzes the key market players, especially the distributors, along with the industrial chain structure. The evolution of market trends is discussed...
Smart Parking Market to Reach US$ 8.52 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 13.4% | Size, Share, Companies & Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart Parking Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global smart parking market reached a value of US$ 3.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.52 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027. Smart parking refers to an Internet of Things (IoT) solution, which is extensively deployed in automobiles for guiding drivers to inform and accommodate vacant parking spaces in specific areas. It utilizes various embedded systems, such as vehicle detection, automatic number plate recognition readers (ANPR), sensors, cameras, and management operators, for facilitating its functions. Smart parking is further used for navigating, enabling the smooth flow of traffic in congested areas.
