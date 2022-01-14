Phospholipid Market Size is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030

The global modular UPS market size was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020 and modular UPS market forecast projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, with global modular UPS market forecast expected at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing importance for the data management in the IT sector and security management from the government services to protect the national borders and people from threats; The increase in the awareness of health care and the presence of huge population led to the data management such as hospital information system to give better treatment for the patients in very less time. The decrease in the natural resources such as oil & gas and water sources led to the investments from the government to streamline and maximize the natural resources; in addition to this development of banking facilities and insurance through telecommunication services led to increase in the usage of data centers. The application of data centers in the above-mentioned sectors is expected to create potential opportunities for the modular UPS market during the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO