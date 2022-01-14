ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At a 13.0-GR | Mango Butter Market Projected to Hit $163.4 Million by 2027

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Mango butter Market by Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the mango butter market size was valued at $100.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $163.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.0...

Smart Energy Market Steady Expansion and Comprehensive Growth By 2027

Global smart energy market is projected to reach $253.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. Smart energy is a cost-effective, sustainable, and secure energy system, which focuses on sustainable energy production while reducing the production cost. The smart energy system consists of smart electricity, smart gas, and smart thermal grids. In addition, the application of smart energy system can also eliminate need of conventional fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Solar PV Module Market Growth Must Triple Due to Technology Innovation during 2021-2030

The global solar PV module market is projected to reach $260.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. A solar PV module, is an assembly of photo-voltaic cells mounted in a framework for installation. Solar panels use sunlight as a source of energy to generate direct current electricity. A collection of PV modules is called a PV panel, and a system of PV panels is called an array. Arrays of a photovoltaic system supply solar electricity to electrical equipment.
INDUSTRY
Industrial Batteries Market 2021 - Global Industry Analysis and Future Growth Prospects to 2030

Global industrial batteries market is projected to reach $30.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. Battery technologies are an essential catalyst to unlock growth and new advances in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), electronic devices, and battery energy storage (BES) for renewable energy. Increase in reliance on battery storage is significantly driving the demand for industrial batteries across the globe. Industrial batteries are majorly applicable across telecom & data communication, and energy sectors. Ongoing advancements in the industrial batteries due to innovative efforts have further enhanced the efficiency of these batteries, creating abundant growth opportunities in the global industrial batteries market share.
INDUSTRY
Frozen Pizza Market is set to register $17,296 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.4%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Frozen Pizza Market by Crust Type, Topping and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global frozen pizza market was valued at $11,113 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $17,296 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the regular thin crust segment accounted for approximately three fifths of the share in the global market, in terms of value.
BUSINESS
State
Oregon State
Cryogenic Fuels Market Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast 2021 - 2030

Cryogenic fuels are in the gaseous form when they are at normal atmospheric conditions. These gases are cooled till they reach boiling point so as to store them as low-temperature liquids. Liquid hydrogen, LNG, liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, liquid neon, and argon are some of the prominent cryogenic fuels. Cryogenic fuels are in gaseous form when they are in ambient condition. These gases are cooled to their boiling point to store as liquids for future use. The global cryogenic fuels market is projected to reach $188.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Powder-based Needle-free Injection System Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

The growth of the global Powder-based, Needle-free Injection System market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in occurrences of contagious diseases due to needlestick injuries. Moreover, increase in demand for self-injection systems is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high development cost of needle-free injection technologies hinder the market growth.
MARKETS
Battery Racks Market Overview and Market Demand & Competitive Analysis by 2030

Global battery racks market is projected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030. Battery racks are simplified, safe, and efficient handling systems that are used for installation, operation, and maintenance of batteries. It has provision for multiple tiers of batteries spaced so that they are inserted in each tier.
MARKETS
15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

The global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. Vegan cheese is one of the plant-based non-diary food products, which has been gaining significant popularity among the vegan and flexitatrian population. Dynamic changing food consumption pattern and increase in awareness among population regarding lactose intolerance drive the market growth. Furthermore, increase in animal welfare concerns coupled with rise in demand for diary analogue products further boost the market growth.
MARKETS
Automotive Brake System Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

Automotive Brake System Market by type, the drum segment dominated the global automotive brake system market in 2018, in terms of revenue. In addition, by technology, the antilock braking system (ABS) segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. Presently, by region, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to garner highest revenue in the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.
ATLANTA, GA
Portable Battery Market Outlook by Key Players, Industry Overview, and Demand Analysis By 2030

The growth of the global portable battery market is majorly driven by rapidly urbanization and increase in infrastructural activities across the globe, especially in the developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and Brazil and others, which have escalated the demand for portable batteries. In addition, the presence of leading automotive leaders such as General Motors, Tesla, Ford, and Chrysler is expected to have a positive impact on the development of the market. This is attributed to rise in awareness regarding the advantages of electric-driven vehicles. The presence of portable electronic manufacture giants such as Dell, Motorola, Materials Handling Group, and other government agencies is further anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. Global portable battery market is projected to reach $27.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
Seaweed Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Seaweed Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024 the global seaweed market size was valued at $4,097.93 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $9,075.65 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2018 to 2024. In 2017, the red seaweed accounted for more than eight-ninths share of the global seaweed market, in terms of value.
AGRICULTURE
Low Speed Vehicle Market 2028 | Seeking New Highs Current Trends and Growth Rivers

Latest released the research study on global Low Speed Vehicle market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Low Speed Vehicle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Low Speed Vehicle. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Polaris Industries, Textron, American Landmaster, Ontario Drive & Gear Ltd., Taylor-Dunn, The Toro Company, Kubota Corporation, Deere & Co, Yamaha Motor Company Limited, Club Car.
MARKETS
Car Modification Service Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants | Capital One, TUV SUD, Hitachi Capital

Latest released the research study on global Car Modification Service market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Car Modification Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Car Modification Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ford Motor Credit, Toyota Financial Services, Capital One, TUV SUD, Hitachi Capital, Terberg, Ally Financial, Ally Financial, Standard Bank.
MARKETS
Anti-Refractive Coatings Market Still Has Room To Grow: Spectrum Direct, Eksma Optics, Rodenstock

Anti Refractive Coatings Market Research Study The exploration study consisted of both primary and secondary analysis techniques deriving market data. Government and public solicitation of ideas to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by private businesses around the world is called market forces. The objective is to obtain premium insights, quality data statistics, and information on aspects such as market scope, market size, share, and segments like service and product Types, Application / End-Use Sector, SWOT Analysis, and various geography evolving. In the regular version of this study, some of the profiled players are Spectrum Direct Ltd., Eksma Optics, Rodenstock GmbH, Optical Coatings Japan, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Enki Technology, Hoya Corporation, Zygo Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Majestic Optical Coatings, Viavi Solutions, Inc., Optics Balzers, Torr Scientific Limited, Lumentum Operations LLC, Essilor International, Evaporated Coatings, Inc., PPG Industries, Honeywell International, Carl Zeiss AG, Optimum RX Lens Specialists, Quantum Coating.
MARKETS
Automated External Defibrillators Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

Automated External Defibrillators market are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which AEDs are installed in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation.
ELECTRONICS
Flexible Waveguides market growing popularity emerging trends | Flann Microwave, Penn Engineering, Apollo Microwaves

The latest published report on Flexible Waveguides Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also analyzes the key market players, especially the distributors, along with the industrial chain structure. The evolution of market trends is discussed...
INDUSTRY
Solid State Lighting Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Top Companies Revenue 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solid State Lighting Market by Type (Light Emitting Diodes (LED), Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED), and Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)), Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit), and Application (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, and Specialty Lighting), and Industry Vertical (Residential, Industrial and Commercial, Medical, Transportation, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
INDUSTRY
Self-Compacting Concrete Market | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Self Compacting Concrete Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Self Compacting Concrete market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Costume Jewelry Market to Explore Excellent Growth in future | Louis Vuitton, Stuller, Avon Products

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Costume Jewelry Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Costume Jewelry market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Forklift Battery Market to Witness Massive Growth, Emerging Technology Research Report by 2019-2025

Forklift Battery Market is the latest research study published by Ample Market Reports which evaluates the market, highlights opportunities to analyze risk side, and leverage strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing, Some of the key players profiled in the study are EnerSys, Chloride Batteries, Hoppecke, Trojan Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, Kalmar, Navitas Systems, Saft, Green Cubes Technology, Exide Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls, Triathlon Battery Solutions, Inc., Crown Battery, Midac Batteries S.P.A., Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Lithium Werks.
MARKETS

