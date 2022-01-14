ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babyface Ray announces new album Face, shares new song with Pusha T

By Brandon Callender
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new Babyface Ray album on the way. Face, the Detroit rapper's follow-up to last year's Unf*ckwitable, will be released on January 28. Along with today's announcement,...

Pitchfork

Key Glock Shares New Song From Young Dolph Tribute Album: Listen

Memphis rapper Key Glock has shared his track that will appear on the forthcoming compilation Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph. The new song, “Proud,” arrives with a music video that has footage of Young Dolph, the newly renamed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton, Jr. Avenue, and Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021. On the track, Key Glock raps about Dolph and his grief. Listen to the new song “Proud” below.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Pusha T Link With Fivio Foreign Following New Song Snippet

Kanye West has been in the studio with just about everyone in recent weeks. Most recently, Yeezy was spotted decked out in a black mask covering his face leaving the studio with G.O.O.D. Music President Pusha T and Fivio Foreign over what was an eventful weekend for the Chicago-bred billionaire.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Teases New Song With Pusha T, The Game & DJ Premier

It looks like Kanye West is about to have a firm grip on the rap game in 2022. Steven Victor recently announced that Donda 2 is on the way, and in recent days, we've seen Kanye link up with a slew of artists, from The Game to Antonio Brown, as he hinted at the release of new music. It looks like on Friday, we might get the first glimpse of what he's been cooking up.
undertheradarmag.com

SASAMI Shares New Song “Say It”

SASAMI (aka Los Angeles-based musician Sasami Ashworth) has shared a new song, “Say It.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album Squeeze, which will be out on February 25 via Domino. Listen to the new track, accompanied by a visualizer, below. In a press release, Ashworth...
Jack Harlow
Pusha T
undertheradarmag.com

Young Prisms Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Honeydew”

Young Prisms have announced the release of a new album, Drifter, which will be out on March 25 via Fire Talk. The band have also shared a one-shot video for the album’s lead single, “Honeydew.” View the Gio Betteo-directed video, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce new album

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
Z94

Meshuggah Announce New Album ‘Immutable’ + Preview Brutal Song

Meshuggah have finally announced their ninth album, Immutable. The legendary band has also shared a teaser from the new album, shining a spotlight on a beefy new riff. Immutable will be Meshuggah’s first album since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason. Meshuggah were nominated for a 2018 Grammy for “Clockworks,” though they ultimately lost out to Mastodon.
The FADER

Kae Tempest announces new album, shares “More Pressure” with Kevin Abstract

Kae Tempest has announced their fifth studio album, The Line Is A Curve, out April 8 on American Recordings and Republic Records. With the news comes the record's lead single, "More Pressure," featuring BROCKHAMPTON co-founder Kevin Abstract. Tempest — a British poet, playwright, novelist and rapper — has been prolific...
JamBase

Jeremy Ivey Announces New Album ‘Invisible Pictures’ & Shares Single

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey will release a new studio album entitled Invisible Pictures via ANTI- Records on March 11. Today, Ivey previewed his third full-length record by unveiling its lead single and opening track, “Orphan Child,” along with an accompanying video. The 10-track follow-up to 2020’s Waiting Out...
Pitchfork

Pavement Announce Deluxe Terror Twilight Reissue, Share New Song: Listen

Pavement have announced a deluxe reissue of their fifth and final studio album Terror Twilight, which was originally released in 1999. The extensive Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal arrives April 8 via Matador, and will feature 45 songs—28 of which will be previously unreleased tracks, in addition to the original album, B-sides, demos, live recordings, rehearsal tapes, and rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. They’ve also shared the previously unreleased “Be the Hook.” Check it out below.
The FADER

Polo G shares “Heating Up” video featuring YungLiV

About six months after sharing his third album Hall Of Fame, Polo G returned with 14 new songs on the expanded edition Hall Of Fame 2.0. One of the highlights on 2.0 was "Heating Up," a street anthem co-starring YungLiV, the Philly rapper signed to Polo's Capalot Records. On Friday, we got a music video that matches the song's explosive, bloodthirsty energy.
The FADER

Earl Sweatshirt shares video for “Titanic”

There's been no shortage of visuals from Earl Sweatshirt's newly released LP Sick!. Today, along with the full album, arrives a video for "Titanic," directed by Rodney Passe. While Earl's flow on this song is nimble and more urgent than it's been in past years, his writing hasn't lost any of its denseness. You won't catch everything he's throwing at you in one listen. Watch the video below.
Punknews.org

The Body and OAA announce new album, release song with Dylan Walker of Full of Hell

The Body have announced that they will be releasing a collaborative album with electronic producer OAA. The album is called Enemy of Love and will be out February 18 via Thrill Jockey. They have also released their first single called "Barren of Joy" that features vocals from Full of Hell lead vocalist Dylan Walker. The Body released I've Seen All I Need to See in 2021 and will be touring in the spring. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
The FADER

The Soul Rebels share two new singles in 360 audio

The Soul Rebels have been bridging the New Orleans brass band tradition with hip-hop from the city and beyond for the better part of the new millennium. They've played with Nas, Talib Kweli, Dave East, fellow fusionist Robert Glasper, and countless others, becoming one of the few New Orleans brass acts to gain popularity outside Louisiana and the niche European and Japanese markets that still support the artform. Today they shared two new singles in Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and rereleased the music video for their 2019 single "Good Time" — which features bounce legend Big Freedia, singer Denisia, and rapper Passport P (who doubles as the group's trombonist) — using the new technology.
The FADER

Gunna recruits Drake for “P Power”

Gunna and Drake have joined forces on a new track. "P Power" is produced by Metro Boomin and appears on a newly expanded version of Gunna's latest album DS4EVER, the original version of which was released last week. Stream the song below. DS4EVER is the fourth and final installment in...
The FADER

Joey Bada$$ preps for new album with “The Rev3nge”

Joey Bada$$ is back with a new single ahead of a new album. Powers Pleasant produced “The Rev3nge,” which is streaming below and comes with a stylish video. Last year Bada$$ released one-off single "Let It Breathe" as well as a collection of three tracks titled Light Pack. He also starred in the Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers, playing a graphic designer trapped in a time loop in which he is repeatedly confronted by a white police officer. The film is streaming on Netflix. The last Joey Bada$$ album was 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.
The FADER

Key Glock honors Young Dolph on new song “Proud”

Ahead of the release of Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph on Friday, a second single from the Young Dolph-honoring compilation has been shared, along with a video. Key Glock flies solo on "Proud," reflecting on the loss of his mentor and close collaborator. In the video, Key Glock raps in front of the memorial at Makeda's Butter Cookies, with footage of Dolph interspersed between cuts. Watch out the video above.
The FADER

J.I.D shares “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate

J.I.D has teamed up with fellow Atlanta rappers 21 Savage and Baby Tate for "Surround Sound," a soul-samplng posse cut that attacks from all angles. The Spillage Village member teased the track's intro — 30 seconds of Aretha Franklin's "One Step Ahead," most notably sampled by Ayatollah for Mos Def's "Ms. Fat Booty" — on Instagram Tuesday, pledging to drop the song "on 1/14 Friday" if the post received a single comment. He followed through on his promise last night at midnight, releasing the full cut along with a cleverly shot music video.
