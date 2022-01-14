Babyface Ray announces new album Face, shares new song with Pusha T

The Soul Rebels have been bridging the New Orleans brass band tradition with hip-hop from the city and beyond for the better part of the new millennium. They've played with Nas, Talib Kweli, Dave East, fellow fusionist Robert Glasper, and countless others, becoming one of the few New Orleans brass acts to gain popularity outside Louisiana and the niche European and Japanese markets that still support the artform. Today they shared two new singles in Sony's 360 Reality Audio, and rereleased the music video for their 2019 single "Good Time" — which features bounce legend Big Freedia, singer Denisia, and rapper Passport P (who doubles as the group's trombonist) — using the new technology.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO