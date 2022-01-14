Bills' Josh Allen made NFL history again in regular season finale

On a chilly Sunday night in Western New York, the Bills got a warmup for next Saturday’s first-round playoff game.

They clinched the AFC East beating a division rival in the Jets, and QB Josh Allen made some more NFL history in the process.

The Bills QB became the first player in NFL history to have over 4,000 passing yards and 750 rushing yards in a single season.

Allen finished the regular season with 4,407 passing yards and 763 rushing yards.

In Sunday’s win over the Jets, he also broke his own previous single-season franchise record for completions (401).

Making history has become a regular part of the fourth-year QB’s repertoire.

He even had his game jersey and cleats from his Week 16 win over New England exhibited in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he became the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and at least 20 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.

He’d add to both numbers in the games that followed.

In Sunday’s game alone he threw for 239 passing yards and two TDs along with 63 yards rushing on five carries.

What drives Allen to play at the level he does, and to rack up these numbers and historic achievements along the way is his focus on getting to and winning the Super Bowl.

“Nobody at the end of careers looks back and really figures out how many times you won your division,” Allen said to the media after the game.

“I think the main goal is the Super Bowl and winning the division just gives you an opportunity to do that. So that’s really our focus. It’s great, it’s fine, hats and shirts are cool, but at the end of the day, we got a lot more work to do.”