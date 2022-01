Following a momentous 2021, another promising year is upon us as the digital asset ecosystem hurtles toward institutional adoption. The industry is at a pivotal turning point and is primed to build on notable milestones that defined 2021. Hyper growth in fundamentals has been fueled by the myriad applications leveraging blockchain technology across industries. Formerly skeptical institutional investors have witnessed the acceleration of a nascent ecosystem into a vibrant economy. In 2022, I expect the following themes to be at the forefront of the market narrative.

