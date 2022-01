Starting on Saturday, the cross-border trucking community faces the first stage of vaccine mandates. The Canadian government is implementing its restrictions first. U.S. truckers will only be able to cross the border if they can show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadian truckers face testing and quarantines. A week later, on Jan. 22, the U.S. is expected to implement a similar policy on its borders with Canada and Mexico.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO