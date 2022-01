Moments before the Jets faced Red Wings the NHL announced that Kyle Connor will represent the Jets in Vegas on All-Star Weekend. Connor leads the Jets in scoring with 37 points and this marks his first All-Star selection. Connor will join Chicago's Alex DeBrincat, Minnesota's Cam Talbot and Kirill Kaprizov, Arizona's Clayton Keller, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, Dallas' Joe Pavelski and Nashville's Juuse Saros. Mark Scheifele is the Jets representative for the Last Man in contest, Jets fans will get the chance to send Scheifele to All-Star Weekend.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO