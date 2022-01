IT'S THE MOST EGREGIOUS EXAMPLE OF FACEBOOK CENSORSHIP I'VE SEEN SO FAR And Bethany Mandel of Heroes of Liberty Publishing will join me at 1pm to talk about how Facebook disabled the ad account for the children's book publisher based on false information and lies. And by the way, she is generously giving me a promo code of Mandy so you can get a discount on these incredible children's books about conservative icons like Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher. If you don't have kids, buy them for a school library near you! Click here for more.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO