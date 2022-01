“Families are always rising and falling in America,” 18th-century writer Nathanial Hawthorne once wrote. Had he lived for another few hundred years he would have known that the same is true about the stocks. Following the announcement on the part of Microsoft that they will be acquiring video game publisher Activision Blizzard for $70 Billion dollars, stock for their primary competitor in Sony has taken a significant hit.

