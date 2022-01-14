Winter Weather – see National Weather Service Information

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO