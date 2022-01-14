ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather – see National Weather Service Information

By Dave Vickers
Cover picture for the articleLink: NWS Friday Into Saturday View Link: NWS Weekend view. Buchanan-Delaware-Dubuque-Benton-Linn-Jones-Jackson-Iowa-Johnson-Cedar-Clinton-Muscatine-Scott-Keokuk-Washington-Louisa-Jefferson-Henry IA-Des Moines-Van Buren-Lee-Jo Daviess-Stephenson-Carroll-Whiteside-Rock Island-Henry IL-Bureau-Putnam-Mercer-Henderson-Warren-Hancock-McDonough-Scotland-Clark- 316 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of north central Illinois…northwest Illinois…west central Illinois…east central Iowa…northeast Iowa…southeast Iowa and...

See closures, shelter information ahead of winter weather in southeast Louisiana

With winter weather heading for parts of southeast Louisiana, government offices and schools are in the process of deciding whether to close or remain open. Icy precipitation starting Thursday night through Friday morning is expected on the northshore, in metro Baton Rouge and in the River Parishes, according to the National Weather Service.
Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold, But Snow Is On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7. FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26. SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29. SUNDAY: Light snow in the morning. High 29. (Credit: CBS)
Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
Colorado Weather: First Alert Weather Day For Friday Snow

DENVER(CBS)- Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as another cold front is taking aim on Colorado. This system is the combination of a low pressure trough and another Canadian cold front now in the Pacific Northwest. Credit CBS4 The system will push thru the state starting early on Friday morning first bringing snow into the mountains and then spreading into the Front Range by late morning to early afternoon. Credit CBS4 For the Front Range the set up should be similar to a storm from last week where heaviest snow was in Jefferson and Douglas Counties. The spot where the Front Range Foothills...
National Weather Service Brief for January 20, 2022

Donald Jones, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles reported at 4:00 that besides getting a lot of rain, we made it through last night mostly unscathed. Now we deal with the cold front that came in behind the squall line. Tonight, tomorrow and Saturday night we're...
National Weather Service Issues High Wind Warning

HANFORD — The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning for areas of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Yosemite National Park and the surrounding foothills beginning Friday morning and continuing until Saturday afternoon. This has people’s attention considering it was one year ago almost to the day that our communities experienced a highly destructive Mono Wind event which Sierra News Online covered here.
