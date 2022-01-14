ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Stanley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon...

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.28.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.71.
Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target at Barclays

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.01.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Blackstone Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.
AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) vs. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability. Profitability. This table compares Bloom Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s...
Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globant S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HC Wainwright

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.
William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins,...
