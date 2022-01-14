ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $119.09

By ETF Daily News Team
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The...

Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $937.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $367.00 at Barclays

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.
Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the December 15th total of 30,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €94.00 Price Target

KBX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($107.95) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($112.50) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.80 ($116.82).
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.33.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Short Interest Up 49.5% in December

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Head-To-Head Analysis: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lulus...
VNET Group Inc (VNET): Price Now Near $9.13; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, VNET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.65%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
