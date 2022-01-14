Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $119.09

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.47.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO