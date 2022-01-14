ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Cowboys named first-team All-Pro, including Micah Parsons

By Bobby Belt
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQ5O6_0dlwAxsS00

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Associated Press announced the 2021 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, with four Cowboys making the cut.

LB Micah Parsons, CB Trevon Diggs, and RG Zack Martin were named to the first-team, and P Bryan Anger was named to the second-team. LT Tyron Smith was the only other Cowboy to receive a vote.

This is the first time since Sean Lee was named a first-team All-Pro in 2016 that a Cowboys defender has earned the honor, and the first time since DeMarcus Ware and Jay Ratliff in 2009 that two Cowboys defenders made the cut.

Micah Parsons’ selection makes him the fifth rookie in franchise history to earn first-team All-Pro honors. Ezekiel Elliott (2016), Zack Martin (2014), Richiem Cunningham (1997), and Calvin Hill (1969) are the others.

Trevon Diggs joins Deion Sanders, Everson Walls, and Cornell Green as the only Cowboys cornerbacks to ever be named a first-team All-Pro.

These are the first selections for Diggs and Parsons, but this marks the fifth time in Zack Martin’s career that he’s been selected as a first-team All-Pro, which puts him in some rare territory. Martin’s five selections at guard ties him with Larry Allen and Steve Hutchinson for the third-most selections at guard in NFL history. Only Alan Faneca and Bruce Matthews with six selections, and Randall McDaniel and John Hannah with seven selections have more. All six of the aforementioned guards alongside Martin have been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Sums Up Dak Prescott With 2 Words

With the loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott now owns a 1-3 record in the playoffs. FOX Sports revealed that Prescott’s playoff record now matches the record that Tony Romo had through his first six seasons as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Has A Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

NBC’s Tony Dungy was ice cold when it came to the Cowboys’ performance on Sunday against the 49ers. A lot of Cowboys fans are focusing on the final 14 seconds with the failed spike attempt but Dungy is focusing on everything that happened before that sequence. “Concerning the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Mcdaniel
Person
Calvin Hill
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Micah Parsons
firstsportz.com

“Dak Prescott is not talented enough to overcome a really average coach”- Colin Cowherd rips into Mike McCarthy following Cowboys embarrassing playoff loss

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott suffered another painful playoff loss on Sunday bringing a close to their hopes of finally ending the 26 year Super Bowl drought. The defeat came at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers who for the second half of the game didn’t even have Nick Bosa. There wasn’t a single point in the game where Dallas took the lead in a truly embarrassing performance for the team.
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Associated Press#Cornell Green
ClutchPoints

Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on the reality of Cowboys playoff loss to the 49ers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has had some time to analyze the Dallas Cowboys playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After a bit of thought, the NFL analyst from NBC has come to the conclusion that it was the Cowboys’ abysmal play and not the referees that cost Dallas the game. While that should be common knowledge, it had to be verified because of Dallas’ players and fans’ stubborn insistence that they were not given a fair chance at the end of the game. Dungy stated the following on his personal Twitter account on Monday:
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Hints At Blockbuster Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a first-round playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday afternoon. The NFC East champs went home empty-handed and are now left looking for answers about where to go from here. Among the possible major changes that Dallas could make is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy gets another key job endorsement amid calls for Cowboys firing

The Dallas Cowboys suffered another early playoff exit, this time at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, in what is becoming a trend for a team with title aspirations. The disappointing loss raised questions about head coach Mike McCarthy’s status, a topic owner Jerry Jones was unwilling to discuss, for now. However, McCarthy got a key job endorsement from a high-ranking member in the Dallas organization on Monday following the loss to the 49ers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 major fixes the Cowboys must make this offseason to win Super Bowl 57 in 2023

Heading into the 2022 NFL off-season, the Dallas Cowboys are in a very precarious situation. They have a head coach that seemingly should be on the hot seat except for the fact that his coordinators are both rock stars. That sets off another tricky setup for the Cowboys where they are seeing those coordinators, Dan Quinn on defense and Kellen Moore on offense, both interview for multiple head coaching jobs around the league.
NFL
FanSided

Jimmie Ward: 49ers defensive strategy a huge insult to Dak Prescott

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t fear Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott much as a passer, per safety Jimmie Ward. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in dramatic fashion, thanks in large part to a last-second gaff by Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. The Mississippi State product failed to spike the ball in time after a quarterback dash set the Cowboys up near the red zone.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy's job security, Quinn's interviews, is Kellen really ready?

And just like that, it’s over. The 2021 campaign is complete for the Cowboys, and the immediate focus turns to the coaching staff. Who’s staying? Who’s going? Who’s talking to whom? Mike McCarthy wasn’t a topic Jerry Jones wanted to discuss Sunday night, but Stephen was casting a big vote on confidence on Dallas radio by Monday. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn embarks on a busy week of job interviews with no fewer than four other clubs, but the anemic wild card showing suddenly calls into question whether his offensive counterpart Kellen Moore is really ready for a promotion.
NFL
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy