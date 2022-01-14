Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Voice Cast: Where You’ve Seen Or Heard Each Of The Actors Before

The "Hotel Transylvania" franchise has been reliable both financially for its parent studio Sony, and among audiences as a consistently daffy series of monster-driven farces, for nearly a decade. But there are a few signs that the franchise is aging with the fourth entry, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania." Because the world is ... well, just look around. This new film had its release date delayed a few times before Sony sold the film to Amazon. It'll be available to stream on Amazon Prime almost everywhere in the world this Friday. Even without the onslaught of the pandemic, though, there are a couple of notable absences: neither star Adam Sandler nor series director Genndy Tartakovsky return in their respective roles. On one hand, they're badly missed. On the other, you kind of get why they may have bowed out.

