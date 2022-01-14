ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caribbean Beachfront Walkout Grande Luxe Club Level Room w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub

Cover picture for the articleCaribbean Beachfront Walkout Grande Luxe Club Level Room w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Caribbean Beachfront Walkout Grande Luxe Club Level Room w/ Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. Up to $605 Instant Credit. 60% Off Rack...

TravelPulse

Bahia Principe’s Happiness Sale Offers Up To 60% Off, Plus Perks

It may still be the start of the new year, but it’s never too early to start planning your next escape to paradise. Luckily, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts has just launched its first of three ‘Happiness Sales’ it has planned for 2022, and offers flexible booking policies that enable travelers to book now, travel later.
TravelPulse

Pink Gin Oceanview Club Level Suite

The Pink Gin Oceanview Club Level Suite qualifies for:. A large suite consisting of a living area with a sofa, chairs, cocktail table, bar and a balcony or patio. The bedroom features a king size, custom mahogany bed, Turkish ivory patika marble floors and smart TV. The bathroom includes a private water closet enclosed in frosted glass, extra-large basin with lit mirror, Carrera marble vanity with either a walk-in shower or tub with white subway tile and glass accents. The walls are pebble accented along with Italian porcelain plank floors. Club Sandals service included.
KISS 106

SEE INSIDE: Angel’s Beachfront Condo in PCB With Two Heated Pools & Huge Game Room

Angel here and these cold temperatures and all this snow have me want to head back to the beach so I'm sharing our Christmas Vacation condo photos with you. Our family has started a holiday tradition of heading to the beach at Christmas. We pack up for a week and just get away from all the crazy so that we can even for just a little bit enjoy one another. We look forward to the time we have away. I sit down and look for the perfect condo that will fit the whole crew. We wanted to go back to the condo we stayed in last year because it was absolutely perfect and it had a rooftop pool. However, we found a condo that exceeded our expectations and made our time even better.
Time Out Global

The best L.A. hotels with hot tubs in the room

Enjoy a dip in the hot tub without stepping foot outside your hotel room. Nothing says luxury like a hot bath filled with soothing spa jets. Especially when said bath is just steps away from your cozy hotel bed–some might call it the ultimate vacation. So, after you've spent the day gallivanting around the city to see its greatest attractions (and trust us, there are plenty) or you've treated yourself to a late-night dinner at one of the best restaurants in L.A., slipping into your own personal whirlpool of relaxation is simply what you deserve to wash off the day. Whether you’re looking for a tricked-out standard hotel room or a honeymoon-worthy suite, we’ve made a list of the best hotels offering the highly coveted, spa-like amenity.
TravelPulse

Italian Oceanview Penthouse Two Bedroom Butler Family Suite

Italian Oceanview Penthouse Two Bedroom Butler Family Suite. The Italian Oceanview Penthouse Two Bedroom Butler Family Suite qualifies for:. Featuring king size mahogany, four poster bed, adorned with a plush duvet, lounge sleeping chair, 42" flat screen TV plus a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. Kids enjoy mahogany bunk beds with a trundle, a 27" flat screen TV, a multi-function game table, a built-in nautical mahogany storage wall unit, its own closet and a vanity unit with basin and mirror. Bathroom hosts a two-basin mahogany vanity with a wall-mount makeup mirror and hair dryer, a whirlpool tub, a separate rainhead shower and a private water closet. Connecting doors lead into living room with its daybed and trundle, sleeper sofa, cocktail table, lounge chair, desk, 42" flat screen TV, oval dining table with seating for six, wet bar, butler's pantry with refrigerator and microwave, full closet and bathroom.
TravelPulse

Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite

Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite. The Swim up Crystal Lagoon Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite qualifies for:. These innovative Love Nest Butler Suites feature a sumptuously-appointed bedroom with elegant mahogany furnishings, a four-poster, king-size bed, flat screen TV and ivory tile floors. The lavish bathroom features a walk-in shower and separate whirlpool bath. An expansive living room area boasts a stylish sofa, second smart TV and a fully stocked wet bar. The suite's patio offers direct access to the beautiful crystal lagoon pool and breathtaking Caribbean Sea beyond. Guests enjoy Butler Elite and 24-hour room service.
Travel + Leisure

This Resort Sits Right on Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach — and Has the Largest Suite in the Caribbean

For 16 years, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman has cut a striking silhouette on the island's famous Seven Mile Beach. With Blue, a restaurant from legendary chef Eric Ripert, a La Prairie Spa, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, a world-famous food festival, and the largest luxury suite in the Caribbean, it's the go-to spot for discerning travelers. When the pandemic initially put international travel on hold, the owners and general manager took the opportunity to re-imagine the resort.
NewsBreak
Robb Report

A Waterfall Links This New 255-Foot Superyacht’s Glass-Bottomed Aquarium With a Swimming Pool

After unveiling his first superyacht concept in 2020, Norwegian influencer Denis Suka, a.k.a. The Yacht Mogul, has penned another amenity-packed vessel for fellow yachting connoisseurs. The Instagram star, who has some 763,000 followers on his profile, joined forces with Abbasli Design for the new concept christened simply Mogul 777. The numerical designation denotes the superyacht’s length, which is an impressive 77.7 meters (or 255 feet) from tip to tail. Suka’s latest creation is not just big, but beautiful, too. With a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, the vessel is replete with sleek, sporty lines and has striking triangular windows along the hull....
TravelPulse

Travelers Can Now Sleep in a Geodesic Dome in Peru

Travelers looking to enjoy one of the most unique accommodation experiences in the world can now do so in Peru at the luxury boutique hotel and retreat center StarDome Peru, located high in the Andes mountain range. Located in the Sacred Valley between Cusco and Machu Picchu, StarDome Peru is...
TravelPulse

Barbados Booking Site Features Local Tourism Links

A Barbados-based firm has launched BookBarbados.com, a digital destination marketing platform providing booking capability for dozens of hotels and resorts, tour operators and community-based vendors and cultural attractions. Listings on the site are free of user fees, making it accessible to a broad range of local tourism companies and service...
The Independent

Cluj city guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in Romania’s buzzy student hub

Cluj-Napoca is best known as the capital of Transylvania - but on the ground, it’s more commonly referred to as Cluj. Napoca was the name of the Roman citadel which sat here some 2,000 years ago, and saying “Cluj-Napoca” out loud is a little like calling your mother by her full name over a coffee. Most people who hear “Transylvania” think “Dracula”, and the region is home to numerous remarkable mediaeval castles, if not bloodthirsty counts. It sits in central Romania, and beyond the mythology it’s also where you’ll find the southern Carpathian mountains - a wilderness where bears, bison...
TravelPulse

Costa Cruises Launches New "Cruise & Golf" Offer

Costa Cruises has recently been named the official cruise line of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will be held in Italy for the first time, and it’s also unveiled a new offer designed for golf enthusiasts ahead of the world’s largest golf event, its “Cruise & Gold” offer.
Robb Report

The New 204-Foot ‘Rio’ Superyacht Gets a Welcome Worthy of Carnival

Superyacht launches tend to be private affairs, a celebration of the relationship between owners and the shipyard. Typically, it involves the owners and their families, the executives of the yard and the workers who built it. Depending on the yacht’s size, it can be one of the largest get-togethers on the docks, consummated by the owner breaking a champagne bottle breaking across the bow. Italian custom builder CRN gave its new 204-footer, named Rio, a welcome worthy of Carnival, complete with fireworks and confetti, as it was launched last week. The bespoke superyacht, named Project C138 during the three-year build process,...
TravelPulse

Regent Seven Seas Unveils Wave Season Promotion

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has launched its new wave season promotion, “Upgrade Your Horizon,” which includes a 2-category suite upgrade when booked by February 28, 2022, along with a travel advisor gift card incentive. The 280 participating voyages extend even through 2024, sailing in remote and exotic destinations...
TravelPulse

Great House Oceanview

This room simply offers the best of everything. With soft, calming decor and lighting perfectly complementing the room's characteristic hard wood floor and furniture, these spacious rooms are just seconds away from the widest choice of restaurants, bars and pools on the island. Each comes with a flat-screen TV and is completed by a private balcony that offers spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and the lush garden estate as standard. The bathrooms have a shower/bathtub combination. For your refreshment, your room includes Robert Mondavi varietal wines and a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice, soda and local beer.
Robb Report

This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
