REO Speedwagon played their first L.A. show in nearly 2 years at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, CA Wednesday night. As always the show was full of hits. The opening band was Sir, Please which included REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin’s twin sons and original Heart guitarist Howard Leese’s son. Leese was in attendance. After seeing REO Speedwagon at larger venues including the Forum, Microsoft Theater, and Greek Theater, it was special to see the group play an intimate show. The last time REO Speedwagon played out here, it was shortly after basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash. REO Speedwagon performed “Live Every Moment” for the first time since 1985 which they dedicated to them at the Saban Theatre. “Live Every Moment” was included in their tour since then, however it was not performed at this show.

6 DAYS AGO