Let me be blunt today when I say, “OUR FAITH IS ALL WE HAVE.”. The devil knows that and we know it; our faith is in an all-powerful God; one who is omnipotent (all powerful); omniscient (all knowing); and omnipresent (everywhere at the same time); lose our faith and we lose our HOPE; lose our HOPE and we have nothing; that’s why Satan sets out to destroy our faith because he knows that if he destroys our faith he can destroy us; that’s why we need to hear the word of the Lord at the beginning of the year to prepare us for the rest of the year.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO