Marion, IL

Dealing with disappointment

Daily Republican
 6 days ago

I realized I don't sing as often as I used to. Before losing Dad, worship was my go-to response for everything. And throughout his illness, I sang. I sang to Jesus, and I sang Jesus songs to Dad. I also sang them to myself to keep me brave. This week is...

www.dailyrepublicannews.com

