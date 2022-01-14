ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Never Have I Ever: St. Cloud Edition [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time for another edition of America's favorite game: Never Have I Ever! This time, it's exclusively a...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Photo Shows Aftermath of Exploded Drink in Car During MN Winter

This is why you don't leave a drink -- especially a carbonated one -- in your car during a Minnesota winter. I borrowed my wife's car the other day and was miffed to find an open can of frozen sparkling water left in the cup holder. It could be argued, I supposed, that the can was open and she'd been drinking from it, so it wasn't as primed for destruction as an unopened bottle of carbonated drink. But as a born-and-raised Minnesotan I would have expected her to know better. A photo posted to the Minnesota thread of Reddit shows the aftermath of someone else's sparkling water after it exploded inside their car in the dead of Minnesota winter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck Coming to St. Cloud Wednesday

I LOVE deep-fried fish! I'm someone that lusts after Lent fish fries every year. If you're like me and you're obsessed too, get excited. On The Hook Fish & Chips Food Truck just announced they're coming to St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 19! They're ready to make all of your deep-fried fish dreams come true! But, they're only in town for one day. The food truck travels all over the US.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Never Have I Ever
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

1st Graders in Grand Marais Make “Virus Traps” for Cleaner Air

First-grade students in Grand Marais, MN are doing their part to fight the COVID-19 virus with something they call "virus traps." A photo shared to Twitter reveals a project that grade-schoolers in Northern Minnesota have been working on. In an online interaction with Jim Rosenthal, CEO of Tex-Air Filters, Minnesota mom Anne Brataas showed off the CR Box that local students had built.
GRAND MARAIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy