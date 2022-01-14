NY Fed’s Williams says completely sensible to raise interest rates

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many Americans are feeling the squeeze and sticker shock at the grocery store. We’re all paying more for everyday items than we have in decades. Prices are up as the U.S. sees the highest inflation rate in 40 years. CBS2’s Jessica Moore explains why and what the feds could do to help. City shoppers are feeling the pain of historic inflation, as everything they need is more expensive. “A salmon salad. I used to buy it. It was $10.99. Before that it was 9.99. Now it’s 11.99,” Upper West Side resident Margrecia Florenz said. “It’s very annoying and my salary...

