NY Fed’s Williams says completely sensible to raise interest rates

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) – It is “sensible” for the Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates this year as it removes some of the...

What the Fed interest rate hikes mean for you

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. We know that US interest rates will soon increase, but we can’t be sure exactly when the Fed will tug on that lever to tamp down inflation. And that lack of certainty could have you feeling frenetic about what will become of your finances when it finally happens. The smart move is to stay calm and carry on in the face of interest rate hikes—because it’s no reason to make hasty decisions.
New Yorkers Say Rising Inflation Is Crushing At The Grocery Store; Fed Expected To Raise Interest Rates Soon As Fix

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many Americans are feeling the squeeze and sticker shock at the grocery store. We’re all paying more for everyday items than we have in decades. Prices are up as the U.S. sees the highest inflation rate in 40 years. CBS2’s Jessica Moore explains why and what the feds could do to help. City shoppers are feeling the pain of historic inflation, as everything they need is more expensive. “A salmon salad. I used to buy it. It was $10.99. Before that it was 9.99. Now it’s 11.99,” Upper West Side resident Margrecia Florenz said. “It’s very annoying and my salary...
Fed's Barkin Says Timing and Pace of Rate Moves Will Depend on Inflation

(Reuters) -The timing and pace of interest rate increases will depend on what happens with inflation and Federal Reserve officials may need to move more "aggressively" if inflation remains elevated, Richmond Fed Bank President Thomas Barkin said Thursday. "The closer that inflation comes back to target levels, the easier it...
Fed's Daly: U.S. interest rate hikes could start in March

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Calling inflation “uncomfortably high,” San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said it’s time for the U.S. central bank to start removing some of its policy accommodation. “I definitely see rate increases coming, as early as March even,” Daly said...
Powell Says Fed Will Raise Rates More If Needed to Curb Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank won’t hesitate to act if needed to contain inflation and help ensure full employment, though the mismatch between supply and demand that’s driven up prices was expected to abate. “If we have to raise interest rates more...
Fed's Daly: We will need to raise interest rates to keep economy in balance

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and FOMC member Mary Daly said on Thursday that we will need to raise interest rates to keep the economy in balance. Even if we do a couple of interest rate increases, monetary policy will still be accommodative, she added. "Inflation is a...
Fed’s December meeting reveals possible earlier, faster interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its December meeting on Wednesday, which revealed the possibility of earlier and faster rate hikes as inflation continues to soar. After the meeting, the Fed announced it was doubling its taper rate and considering up to three rate increases in 2022. Now, the...
Inflation And Interest Rates Rise - Fed Loses Control

The inflationary storm front is here, and yet the Fed just hints at beginning to let interest rates rise in the future. The Fed's only “action” so far has been multiple meek advances of the starting line. Revealed in meeting minutes was the latest: March - maybe. Meanwhile, inflation hawks are yelling, "Just do it!" while thinking to themselves, “It’s too late.”
Powell says Fed is prepared to raise rates to tame inflation

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, told lawmakers on Tuesday that a rapidly healing economy no longer needed as much help from the central bank and that keeping inflation in check — including by raising interest rates — would be critical for enabling a stable expansion that benefits workers.
