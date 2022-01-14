ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean’s ‘Trouble With a Heartbreak’ Recalls His Early Breakup Ballads [Listen]

By Billy Dukes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jason Aldean blends two separate eras of his music with his new song, "Trouble With a Heartbreak." For the most part, the mid-tempo, rock-inspired power ballad recalls slower songs from his My Kinda Party and Night Train era, but there's a drop of R&B production that makes one think of They...

Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Celebrates Winter’s Arrival at His Ranch With Adorable Snow Day Photos

When it comes to snowy days with the family, Jason Aldean doesn’t take anything for granted. The country singer got out with his kids to celebrate the snow. Down in Columbia, Tennessee at the Night Train Ranch, there was a blanket of snow. That same winter storm brought winter weather and traffic issues to states across the southeast including North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. Things seemed a little more relaxed out on Aldean’s ranch, though.
995qyk.com

Jason Aldean’s New Song Reflects His R&B Influence

Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” which is available alongside its new music video. Jason says of the new song, “The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on. This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”
101.9 The Bull

Luke Bryan on Vocal Rest Ahead of Crash My Playa Shows

Luke Bryan went a little too hard cheering for his favorite college football team on Monday (Jan. 10), and as a result, he has to keep quiet for awhile. The singer is on vocal rest ahead of four played shows at Crash My Playa next week. On Instagram, Bryan's wife...
101.9 The Bull

Maren Morris Announces New ‘Humble Quest’ Album

Maren Morris wasn't kidding when she said her new album was coming "soon." The "Circles Around This Town" singer just announced Humble Quest, an 11-song follow-up to her pop-friendly Girl album (2019) that promises to be quite different. The new single will lead an album of solo performances. Titles like...
froggyweb.com

“Whiskey Sour”: Kane Brown dips into old-school country heartbreak with his fiddle-filled new ballad

Kane Brown finds bittersweet solace at the bottom of a glass in “Whiskey Sour,” his latest release. It’s a heartache ballad that tells the story of a couple who are on their way to the altar, but never make it. “So now I take my whiskey sour / Sitting barside after hours / Thinking how can I get over if the love was never ours?” Kane sings in the chorus.
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
