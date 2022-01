After a rough day, Gabby Barrett needs her lover, a backroad and some George Strait. She pleads for her sweetheart to swing by and take her out in her new single "Pick Me Up." "So pick me up, get me lost way out / Down a back two-lane, little George Strait way / On up, get me outta my head / And out this town, and tell me no matter what / You'll be by my side, everything gonna be alright / Make the world go black, how you do me like that? / Wanna climb up in your truck, just pick me up," she sings.

