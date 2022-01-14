ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Wild Travels’ host Will Clinger talks about what to watch for in season 3

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Clinger of WTTW’s Wild Travels joined Bob Sirott to talk...

KSN News

Actor from the hit show ‘Ozark’ talks about Final Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Kevin L. Johnson, who plays “Sam Dermody” in the Netflix series, chatted with the KOLR-TV ahead of the final season premiering this week. “Ozark” has gripped viewers since its debut back in 2017. Most are hooked on the storyline full of twists and turns, but it’s a bit of a different […]
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Third Season of “Wild Travels” Debuts on WTTW Sunday

You all remember Wild Chicago and Wild Travels? Well, WTTW's Wild Traveler is ready to hit the road again. The show "Wild Travels" is back with a new season premiering this week, and viewers can expect a showcase of eccentric places across the U.S. from pierogi fests to a unicycle football team. We have a preview.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Quiante and Keithan Hedrick talk about Candi

Eastern Illinois University alumni Keithan Hedrick and his wife Quiante will have the chance to pitch their company, Candi, to a panel of potential investors in ABC’s TV show, “Shark Tank” on Friday, Jan. 7.
Syracuse.com

How to watch and stream ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Season 6

“Madagascar: A Little Wild” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Jan. 13. The kid-friendly series follows the adventures of the Central Park Zoo crew Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. When the zookeepers are away, the “Madagascar” gang takes epic adventures around New York City with their spunky animal friends.
The Ringer

Jesse Palmer on Becoming Host, Clayton’s Season, and What’s to Come

Juliet is joined by the host of The Bachelor, Jesse Palmer, to discuss his new role on the show, how being host compares to his former role as the lead, the crossover between football and the show, and how bachelor nation has evolved over the years!. Host: Juliet Litman. Guest:...
wgnradio.com

Listen to ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’ on Sunday at 7am!

This Sunday morning on WGN Radio‘s ‘The Sinatra Hours’: songs include “You Make Me Feel So Young” with Nancy Sinatra, “The Second Time Around”, Frank’s 1960’s cover of “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and a rare Rat Pack medley. Plus, conversations with renown Sinatra biographer James Kaplan on Frank’s best era of recorded music, with a story on the relationship between the Sinatra and Martin (Dean) families with Deana Martin. It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to ‘play WGN Radio on Tune In’!
wgnradio.com

CNET’s Ian Sherr talks you through getting a new TV

Ian Sherr of CNET gives us a lot of useful knowledge about the best TV to buy for your Super Bowl watch party. Everything from what to buy and where to place it on the wall. You’ll want to listen before you go shopping for the big game.
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Remembering Chicago cartoonist and television personality Bill Jackson

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean pay respects to creator and host of “The BJ and Dirty Dragon Show” and “Gigglesnort Hotel,” Bill Jackson, who died yesterday. The Chicagoan was 86. Bob and Dean also talk about Louie Anderson’s hospitalization for blood cancer, the Grammys being moved to April in Las Vegas, Daniel Radcliffe playing “Weird Al” Yankovic in a Roku biopic, and more!
