Tips for Incorporating Old Furniture Into Your New Home

Modular and space-saving furnishings are the key to transforming a small house into a multi-functional and adaptive home. If you live or have ever lived in a dense urban milieu (like I do), it’s likely that you have experienced living in apartments. While the hustle-and-bustle of city living makes them worth it in spades (where else can you get a poutine at 3AM?) these small abodes have their obvious drawbacks. For me, despite my thin walls and weird neighbors (it’s midnight why are you vacuuming), my biggest qualm with living in a smaller space is just that: I don’t have a lot of space. I live in a small bachelor apartment with a bedroom, office, and living room opening up into the kitchen, which forces me to think creatively about how I can maximize the space I have.

