Do you know the story of how Grand Junction, Colorado's 'Viking Ship' mysteriously appeared out in the desert near Mount Garfield?. Legend has it that locals from Loma, Colorado departed for an area near Clifton on November 9th of 1975. They brought what is said to be loads of scrap materials with them to construct the vessel over the next couple of days. We'll discuss this further in the gallery of photos below.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO