Nurse attacked near Union Station in Downtown LA area

By City News Service Inc.
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of Alossix via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Friday called for a “full investigation” into an attack at a Metro bus stop in the downtown Los Angeles area that critically injured a nurse.

The woman was attacked about 5:15 a.m. Thursday near Vignes Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man was arrested following the attack, police said. His name was not released. According to Fox 11, the suspect, a homeless man in his 40s, punched the nurse in the head, causing her to fall and strike her head against the ground.

The nurse worked at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, according to Barger.

“Learning of this attack is both shocking and heartbreaking,” Barger said in a statement, “I’m asking for a full investigation into what caused the attack and any information that can be used to prevent this from happening again.

“It is unacceptable for Metro bus riders to be susceptible to this type of violence. Our essential workers, such as this county nurse, often take public transportation at unconventional times and can become easy prey for violent actors,” Barger said.

“Our county has an urgent need to work with public safety, mental health and transportation providers to create more safe and stable environments. Our essential workers are battling a pandemic and working long hours in tough conditions — at a minimum, they deserve that.”

